Angel Nieto: 13-time MotoGP champion involved in quad biking crash

Angel Nieto
Angel Nieto won 90 Grands Prix in a 22-year-career

Thirteen-time Spanish world champion Angel Nieto has been involved in a quad biking crash in Ibiza, says MotoGP.

Spanish media are reporting the 70-year-old is in a "serious but not critical" condition in hospital after the quad bike he was riding collided with a car on Wednesday.

Nieto won 13 titles and 90 Grands Prix in a 22-year career between 1964 and 1986.

"All our thoughts today are very much with Angel Nieto," said MotoGP.

Marc Marquez
Current world champion Spain's Marc Marquez tweeted: "Stay strong....This is just another race you're set to win!"

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired