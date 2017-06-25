MotoGP: Valentino Rossi wins in Assen as Andrea Dovizioso takes series lead

Rossi (right) won his first world title in the 125cc class 20 years ago

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi claimed victory for Yamaha in the Dutch TT at Assen as Andrea Dovizioso took the lead in the MotoGP title race.

It was the Italian's first win since May 2016 and Ducati's Dovizioso, winner of the previous two races, was fifth to take a four-point overall lead.

Previous leader Maverick Vinales, who began 11th on the grid, crashed his Yamaha with 14 laps remaining.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow was fourth for Honda.

French rookie Johann Zarco, in pole position for the first time, was 14th for Yamaha.

Rossi's 10th win at Assen - eight of which have been in MotoGP - lifted him to third place in the standings, only seven points behind Dovizioso.

It was the 38-year-old's 115th grand prix win, his 89th in the top class and put him in contention for a first world title since 2009.

He passed Zarco to go ahead with 15 laps remaining and was unscathed when the Frenchman, winner of the Moto2 Championship for the past two years, then clipped his rear wheel with an immediate attempt to regain the lead.

"This place is always special, the track is fantastic, I'm so happy for me and my team," Rossi said.

In Moto 3, 17-year-old Aron Canet followed up his breakthrough victory in Spain last month, hitting the front on the last lap to deny Romano Fenati and Briton John McPhee.

Canet is second in the series with 110 points, only 30 behind leader and fellow Spaniard Joan Mir, with McPhee fifth on 83.

Moto GP Assen result:

1. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 41 mins 41.149 secs

2. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 41:41.212

3. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 41:46.350

4. Cal Crutchlow (GB) Honda 41:46.392

5. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 41:46.476

6. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 42:04.539

7. Karel Abraham (Czech Republic) Ducati 42:18.131

8. Loris Baz (France) Ducati 42:18.207

9. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Suzuki 42:18.315

10. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 42:43.078

Championship standings:

1. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 115 points

2. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Yamaha 111

3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 108

4. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 104

5. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 87

6. Johann Zarco (France) Yamaha 77

7. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 62

8. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Ducati 60

9. Cal Crutchlow (GB) Honda 58

10. Jonas Folger (Germany) Yamaha 51

Other:

13. Scott Redding (GB) Ducati 33