World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea finishes second to extend series lead

Jonathan Rea was World Superbike champion in 2015 and 2016

Jonathan Rea extended his World Superbike Championship lead to 50 points after finishing second behind Marco Melandri in race two at Misano.

Ducati-mounted Melandri secured the 100th race win by an Italian rider in the series by taking his first victory of the season.

Yorkshire rider Tom Sykes was third and lies second in the overall standings.

Jordi Torres retired while lying second with Michael van der Mark fourth and Eugene Laverty fifth on his Aprilia.

After the race, Rea, 30, said he had "given it everything" in a bid to catch race winner Melandri.

"I tried to go with Marco but when I got some clear track I couldn't make up any ground and do what I wanted with the bike. The bike was completely different today," said the double world champion.

"I'm a bit frustrated with my effort as I woke up this morning really wanting to win. But well done to Marco, he rode a great race."

Welshman Chaz Davies was ruled out of Sunday's race after suffering a fractured vertebra in a last-lap crash in Saturday's first race of the weekend.

Davies' fall also took off Rea, but the Northern Irishman remounted to finish third, behind winner Sykes and fellow Englishman Alex Lowes.

The next round of the series will take place at Laguna Seca on 8-9 July.