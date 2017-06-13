Isle of Man TT 2017: Norton win technical excellence team award

Both riders lapped the Mountain Course at more than 130mph at this year's event.

British motorcycle manufacturer Norton has been given the team award for technical excellence at the TT races.

The award is chosen by a race management team, which includes clerk of the course Gary Thompson and rider liaison officer Richard Quayle.

Norton were the only team to have two top-10 finishers in both the Superbike and Senior TT races.

The team were represented by the Australian pair of David Johnson and Josh Brookes.

Brookes also improved the fastest Mountain Course lap by a Norton rider to 130.883 mph, with Johnson also achieving a 130 mph lap in the Senior event.

Team spokesman Stuart Garner said: "I'm really pleased to win this award but it reflects exactly what we've strived to create at Norton - a team."