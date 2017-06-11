Catalunya MotoGP: Andrea Dovizioso makes it back-to-back Grand Prix wins

Andrea Dovizioso also won the last MotoGP race in Italy

Italy's Andrea Dovizioso won the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona to complete back-to-back MotoGP wins and close the gap on championship leader Maverick Vinales.

The Ducati rider, who won last week's Italy Grand Prix, was ahead of Repsol's Spanish pair Marc Marquez, in second, and Dani Pedrosa in third.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow was 11th.

The victory moves second-placed Dovizioso within seven points of Yamaha's Vinales, who finished 10th.

Reigning champion Marquez, who crashed four times in qualifying on Saturday as most of the field struggled with grip on a slippery circuit, celebrated his podium finish by falling on the rostrum.

"It was a strange weekend for everybody to manage the track, the grip, the temperature, it was very difficult," said Dovizioso.

"It was a strange race, we couldn't push any lap because the rear tyre drops a lot, but I had the speed so I was able to manage and stay on the front without pushing."

Marquez's younger brother Alex won the Moto2 race, while another Spaniard Joan Mir took the honours in Moto3.

Catalunya MotoGP results:

1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) Ducati 44:41.518 mins

2. Marc Marquez (Spa) Honda 44:45.062

3. Dani Pedrosa (Spa) Honda 44:48.292

4. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa) Ducati 44:51.126

5. Johann Zarco (Fra) Yamaha 44:55.356

6. Jonas Folger (Ger) Yamaha 44:55.439

7. Alvaro Bautista (Spa) Ducati 44:58.281

8. Valentino Rossi (Ita) Yamaha 45:02.339

9. Hector Barbera (Spa) Ducati 45:05.470

10. Maverick Vinales (Spa) Yamaha 45:05.707

Championships standings:

1. Maverick Vinales (Spa) Yamaha 111

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) Ducati 104

3. Marc Marquez (Spa) Honda 88

4. Dani Pedrosa (Spa) Honda 84

5. Valentino Rossi (Ita) Yamaha 83

6. Johann Zarco (Fra) Yamaha 75

7. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa) Ducati 59

8. Jonas Folger (Ger) Yamaha 51

9. Cal Crutchlow (GB) Honda 45

10. Danilo Petrucci (Ita) Ducati 42