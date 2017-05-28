World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea extends lead with Donington Park win

Jonathan Rea and Tom Sykes
Jonathan Rea (left) leads Tom Sykes by 55 points in the overall standings

Jonathan Rea won the second race of the World Superbikes UK round at Donington Park on Sunday to extend his lead to 55 points in the series.

The Northern Irishman, 30, finished ahead of Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes, who won the first race on Saturday.

English rider Sykes, 31, remains second in the 2017 standings on 205 points.

Leon Haslam, who was second on Saturday, crashed out early, while Italy's Marco Melandri also failed to finish due to a mechanical issue.

Wales' Chaz Davies claimed a podium finish after securing third spot and is third in the standings on 185 points.

Rea's win, 24 hours after crashing out with three laps left in the first race, was Kawasaki's 100th World Superbikes triumph.

2017 WSB Riders' Championship
Jonathan Rea (GB)Kawasaki260 pts
Tom Sykes (GB)Kawasaki205
Chaz Davies (GB)Ducati185
Marco Melandri (Ita)Ducati137
Alex Lowes (GB)Yamaha121
Michael van der Mark (Nl)Yamaha90

