Valentino Rossi: MotoGP great leaves hospital after motocross accident

Valentino Rossi lies third in the MotoGP world championship standings

Nine-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi has been discharged from hospital after suffering chest and stomach injuries in a training accident on Thursday, his team say.

Rossi, 38, was hurt while motocross riding in Italy and was diagnosed with "mild thoracic and abdominal trauma".

He was kept in overnight at a hospital in Rimini but, with the pain subsiding, he was allowed to leave on Friday.

"Valentino will continue his recovery at home," said Rossi's Yamaha team.

The next round of the MotoGP championship is the Italian's home grand prix at Mugello on 4 June.