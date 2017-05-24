Isle of Man TT 2017: Anstey replaces McGuinness at Mugen

The New Zealand racer has won 11 TT races and achieved 30 podium finishes since 1996.

Reigning champion Bruce Anstey will replace John McGuinness for the Mugen team in this year's TT race for electric-powered machines.

McGuinness, 45, was badly injured in a crash at the North West 200 meeting earlier this month.

A spokesman for the Japan-based team wished him a "speedy recovery" and said Anstey was a "natural replacement."

The 48-year-old from New Zealand has won 11 TT races and earned 30 podium finishes since 1996.

He joins Guy Martin in the team for the one-lap race around the island circuit on 7 June.

McGuinness, from Morecambe, holds the lap record for the class of 119.279mph (18:58.743), which he set on way to victory in 2015.

He broke four vertebrae, three ribs and fractured his leg in the crash at the NW 200.