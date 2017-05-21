French MotoGP: Maverick Vinales wins to take world championship lead

The French Grand Prix was the fourth MotoGP win for Maverick Vinales

Spain's Maverick Vinales held off the challenge of Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi to win the French Grand Prix and take the lead in the MotoGP world championship.

Italian seven-time champion Rossi, who led the standings before the race, was in second place before he crashed on the last lap as he battled Vinales.

French rookie Johann Zarco took his first podium finish with second place for the Tech 3 Yamaha team.

Honda's Dani Pedrosa was third.

The Spaniard's compatriot, team-mate and reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, crashed on lap 18, while Britain's Cal Crutchlow was fifth.

French MotoGP results

1. Maverick Vinales (Spa) Yamaha 43 minutes 29.793 seconds

2. Johann Zarco (Fra) Yamaha +3.134

3. Dani Pedrosa (Spa) Honda +7.717

4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) Ducati +11.223

5. Cal Crutchlow (GB) Honda +13.519

6. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa) Ducati +24.002

7. Jonas Folger (Ger) Yamaha +25.733

8. Jack Miller (Aus) Honda +32.603

9. Loris Baz (Fra) Ducati +45.784

10. Andrea Iannone (Ita) Suzuki +48.332

Moto GP standings

1. Maverick Vinales (Spa) Yamaha 85

2. Dani Pedrosa (Spa) Honda 68

3. Valentino Rossi (Ita) Yamaha 62

4. Marc Marquez (Spa) Honda 58

5. Johann Zarco (Fra) Yamaha 55

6. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) Ducati 54

7. Cal Crutchlow (GB) Honda 40

8. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa) Ducati 38

9. Jonas Folger (Ger) Yamaha 38

10. Jack Miller (Aus) Honda 29