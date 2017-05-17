Nicky Hayden: Ex-MotoGP champion in hospital after cycling accident in Italy

Nicky Hayden
Kentucky-born rider Nicky Hayden spent 13 years racing in MotoGP

Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden has been injured after he was hit by a car while cycling in Italy.

The 35-year-old, who has been racing for Red Bull Honda's World Superbike team this year, was taken to hospital near the city of Rimini.

The American competed in the latest round of the World Superbike championship in Italy last Sunday.

He won his only MotoGP championship in 2006, preventing Valentino Rossi from winning a sixth successive title.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired