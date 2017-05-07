British Touring Cars: Colin Turkington wins race three at Thruxton

Colin Turkington

Colin Turkington took victory in race three at the third round of the British Touring Car Championship at Thruxton.

Turkington stormed away from pole position, holding off Tom Ingram and Jack Goff to take BMW's 100th BTCC win.

The Portadown driver was seventh and sixth in the day's other races and he now lies third in the standings, 19 points behind leaders Ingram.

Chris Smiley collected his first points for BTC Norlin Racing, securing a 15th place in race two.

Turkington had a strong race one, moving up from ninth to seventh after overtaking Rob Austin and Mat Jackson in one move on lap eight.

The race was won by Honda's Matt Neal, who collected his 60th BTCC win, ahead of team mate Gordon Shedden and Eurotech's Goff.

The Northern Irishman continued his battle with Austin in race two, which was red flagged after Dan Lloyd, Aron Taylor-Smith and Senna Proctor had contact heading into Church Corner.

On the re-start, Turkington held sixth place before a crash for Martin Depper caused out another red flag and the result to be declared.

Turkington's Team BMW team mate Rob Collard took victory, ahead of Shedden and Speedworks driver Ingram.

Drawn on pole for the reverse grid race, Turkington led from the front to take his second triumph of the season and his 43rd success in the BTCC.

Chris Smiley picked up his first point at Thruxton

Smiley clinched a point after a frustrating start to the season which saw the Carrickfergus driver ensure bad luck despite having a top-15 pace.

After struggling in qualifying, Smiley moved up from 27th place to 19th in race one, showing that his Chevrolet Cruze has strong race pace.

He moved up to 17th in race two before the red flag, narrowly missing the Lloyd, Taylor-Smith and Proctor accident directly behind him.

At the re-start, Smiley continued to work his way up the order, claiming 15th before Depper's accident ended the race early.

In race three, Smiley started well and held 16th place, but lost momentum when overtaken by the charging Matt Neal, losing several spots and leaving the former MINI Challenge champion in 18th.

Daniel Harper continued his good form in the Ginetta Junior championship, finishing first on the road in race one but a track limits penalty dropped the Hillsborough teenager to fourth.

Starting 16th in race two, Harper soared up the order, taking third place after a mature drive.