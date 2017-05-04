North West 200: Conor Cummins to miss event with broken wrist

Cummins is the fastest Manx racer in TT history

Conor Cummins will not compete at the North West 200 in Northern Ireland after breaking his wrist in a crash at Donington Park in April.

Cummins made the decision after meeting with the surgeon who operated on his broken throttle hand on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old from the Isle of Man said: "Everything is good but the injury just needs more time to heal."

He was due to ride in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport races for the Yorkshire based Padgetts Honda team.

The Manx man added: "I could come to the North West and ride round but I want to be competitive and win races.

"I am disappointed but it is better not to disrupt the healing process with the TT in three weeks' time."

The team confirmed his team-mate Bruce Anstey will compete in both the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT races.