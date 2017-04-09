Argentina MotoGP: Cal Crutchlow third as Maverick Vinales wins again

Britain's Cal Crutchlow (right) finished third in Argentina behind Valentino Rossi (left) and winner Maverick Vinales

Britain's Cal Crutchlow finished third in Argentina as Spain's Maverick Vinales won his second consecutive MotoGP race this season.

Vinales, 22, eased to victory after reigning champion Marc Marquez crashed out on lap four while leading the race.

Victory extends the Yamaha rider's championship lead, having also won the season opener in Qatar in March.

Crutchlow, who qualified in third, moved up to second but was passed by Valentino Rossi on lap 19 of 25.

Honda rider Crutchlow, 31, was unable to close down nine-time world champion Rossi in the final stages and had to settle for third on the podium.

Italian Rossi, 38, claimed his second straight podium of the season in his 350th grand prix start.

Jorge Lorenzo's struggles at new team Ducati continued as the 29-year-old three-time MotoGP champion crashed out on the first corner, following a disappointing 11th-placed finish in Qatar.

Vinales now has a maximum 50 points from two rounds, 14 points ahead of Yamaha team-mate Rossi.

Argentina MotoGP results:

1. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Yamaha 41:45.060

2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 41:47.975

3. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 41:48.814

4. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Ducati 41:51.583

5. Johann Zarco (France) Yamaha 42:00.564

6. Jonas Folger (Germany) Yamaha 42:03.301

7. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 42:05.106

8. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 42:10.540

9. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 42:10.725

10. Karel Abraham (Czech Republic) Ducati 42:11.463

World Championship standings:

1. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Yamaha 50 points

2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 36

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 20

4. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 17

5. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 16

6. Jonas Folger (Germany) Yamaha 16

7. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 15

8. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 13

9. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Ducati 13

10. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 11