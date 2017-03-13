BBC Sport - Kris Meeke wins Mexico rally despite car park detour
Rally driver wins despite car park detour
- From the section Motorsport
British rally driver Kris Meeke wins the Mexico rally despite losing more than 20 seconds by crashing through the barrier into the car park.
