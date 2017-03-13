BBC Sport - Kris Meeke wins Mexico rally despite car park detour

Rally driver wins despite car park detour

British rally driver Kris Meeke wins the Mexico rally despite losing more than 20 seconds by crashing through the barrier into the car park.

READ MORE: F1 testing round-up - have Ferrari really got the measure of Mercedes?

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Rally driver wins despite car park detour

Video

Great Chelsea v Man Utd FA Cup goals

Video

'The Chequered-saurus Rex!' Photo-finish in snowboard final

Video

England beat SA in World Rugby Sevens

Video

No grudges with Ranieri - Shakespeare

Video

Highlights: Tottenham 6-0 Millwall

Video

MOTD2 interview: Klopp 'fine with ugly win'

Video

Rampant England thrash Scotland to retain Six Nations title

Video

Janssen nets first goal from open play

Video

Pochettino concerned for injured Kane

Video

Highlights: Celtic 1-1 Rangers

Video

Burnley need a touch of luck - Dyche

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired