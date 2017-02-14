British Touring Cars: Colin Turkington returns to former team for 2017 season

Colin Turkington won his second British Touring Car Championship title in 2014.

Colin Turkington has announced that he will return to West Surrey Racing for the 2017 British Touring Car Championship, driving a BMW 125i.

Turkington has a strong history with the team after winning the BTCC title in 2009 and 2014 with WSR, as well as making his debut with the team in 2002.

The Portadown driver split from his BMR team at the beginning of the year.

"It feels fantastic to re-join WSR for the 2017 season and I couldn't be more excited about my return," he said.

As well as two BTCC titles, the 34-year-old has 30 race victories with the team and has collected four Independant Title championships.

Turkington added: "From my debut in touring cars in 2002 right through to winning my second BTCC title, it's been like a second family for me and my greatest achievements in motor racing have all been shared with them.

"I'm confident our rear wheel expertise and shared work ethic will be a successful formula and allow us to fight for honours once more."

WSR boss Dick Bennetts said, "Colin, no doubt, is one of the fastest and most consistent drivers in the BTCC, we are looking forward to getting him back in the car and hitting the track."

Turkington finished fourth in the overall standings last year, taking an impressive five race wins.

WSR collected both the Manufacturers and Teams championship, meaning that Turkington and WSR will be looking to continue one of the BTCC's most successful partnerships.

Double British Touring Car Championship winner Colin Turkington has announced his departure from Team BMR ahead of the upcoming season.

The Portadown driver leaves the team after two successful years, winning nine races and picking up 18 podiums.

The 34-year-old claimed a fifth independents championship win in 2015 driving a Volkswagen CC.

The team switched to a Subaru Levorg in 2016 and Turkington came close to securing a third BTCC title last year.

The Northern Irishman missed out in the final round at Brands Hatch despite being a rank outsider heading into the finale.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at BMR, however, the time has come to part company and apply focus to each of our own individual goals and needs," said Turkington.

"I sincerely value the journey we have shared together securing the Teams Championship in 2015, winning my fifth Indy title and of course the thrilling year we have just had."

Turkington picked up the BTCC title in 2009 and in 2014, driving for WSR, before moving to BMR at the beginning of 2015.

He had a strong debut campaign with the team, however he starred in 2016, nearly winning the title despite an uncompetitive start to the year due to teething problems with the Levorg.

Turkington is expected to stay in the BTCC in 2017, with several front running seats still available.