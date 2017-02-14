Isle of Man TT 2017: Guy Martin joins John McGuinness at Mugen

Anstey won the TT Zero class in 2016, his 11th Mountain Course success.

Guy Martin and John McGuinness will race for the Japanese-based Mugen team in this year's TT race for electric-powered machines.

Martin will replace Bruce Anstey in the team, who won last year's race.

McGuinness had been on his way to a third straight victory before suffering a technical issue, and eventually finished fourth.

The team said the duo, who will also be team-mates at Honda at the TT races, will target the first 120+mph lap.

McGuinness still holds the lap record for the class of 119.279mph (18:58.743), which he set on way to victory in 2015.

Martin, from Grimsby, missed last year's TT and North West 200 to compete in the 2,712-mile Tour Divide mountain bike race in the United States.

The 35-year-old has not raced since suffering multiple broken vertebrae and a fractured sternum in a crash in the Dundrod 150 Superbike race in 2015.

The truck mechanic and TV personality is still looking for his first TT victory, having finished on the podium 15 times.