Isle of Man TT: Lee Johnston to ride for Jackson Racing

Johnston made his TT debut in 2012 and has a best lap of 130.851mph.

Irish road racer Lee Johnston will line up for Jackson Racing at the 2017 Isle of Man TT, the team have said.

The 27-year-old will be riding Nicky Hayden's 2016 World Superbike spec Honda CBR1000RR in both the Superbike and Senior TT races.

Fermanagh man Johnston said: "I want to be back at the front again, winning races and I think this is the bike that can help me to do that."

He will also campaign Hondas in the Superstock and two Supersport Races.

He continued: "I had plenty of offers for this year and in the end it was all of the little things coming together that sealed the deal.

"I'm hungrier than ever and I just want to win more races."

