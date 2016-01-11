World Superbikes schedule 2017
Australia, Phillip Island
Round One, 24-26 February
Thailand, Buriram
Round Two, 10-12 March
Spain, Aragon
Round Three, 31 March-2 April
Netherlands, Assen
Round Four, 28-30 April
Italy, Imola
Round Five, 12-14 May
Great Britain, Donington
Round Six, 26-28 May
San Marino, Misano
Round Seven, 16-18 June
United States, Laguna Seca
Round Eight, 7-9 July
Germany, Lausitzring
Round Nine, 18-20 August
Portugal, Portimao
Round 10, 15-17 September
France, Magny-Cours
Round 11, 29 September-1 October
TBA
Round 12, dates TBC
Qatar, Losail
Round 13, 2-4 November
Last season's final standings
|Name
|Country
|Team
|Constructor
|Pts
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|Great Britain
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|498
|2
|Tom Sykes
|Great Britain
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|447
|3
|Chaz Davies
|Great Britain
|Ducati
|Ducati
|445
|Other GB riders
|8
|Leon Camier
|Great Britain
|MV Agusta
|MV Agusta
|168
|12
|Alex Lowes
|Great Britain
|Yamaha
|Yamaha
|131