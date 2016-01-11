World Superbikes schedule 2017

Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea finished first or second in 18 of last season's 26 races - but was only on pole twice

Australia, Phillip Island

Round One, 24-26 February

Last season's race

Thailand, Buriram

Round Two, 10-12 March

Last season's race

Spain, Aragon

Round Three, 31 March-2 April

Last season's race

Netherlands, Assen

Round Four, 28-30 April

Last season's race

Italy, Imola

Round Five, 12-14 May

Last season's race

Great Britain, Donington

Round Six, 26-28 May

Last season's race

San Marino, Misano

Round Seven, 16-18 June

Last season's race

United States, Laguna Seca

Round Eight, 7-9 July

Last season's race

Germany, Lausitzring

Round Nine, 18-20 August

Last season's race

Portugal, Portimao

Round 10, 15-17 September

France, Magny-Cours

Round 11, 29 September-1 October

Last season's race

TBA

Round 12, dates TBC

Qatar, Losail

Round 13, 2-4 November

Last season's race

Last season's final standings

NameCountryTeamConstructorPts
1Jonathan ReaGreat BritainKawasakiKawasaki498
2Tom SykesGreat BritainKawasakiKawasaki447
3Chaz DaviesGreat BritainDucatiDucati445
Other GB riders
8Leon CamierGreat BritainMV AgustaMV Agusta168
12Alex LowesGreat BritainYamahaYamaha131

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Buggy Walk

Ilchester Buggy Walk
Downward Dog

Little Yogis

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired