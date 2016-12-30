MotoGP schedule 2017

Marc Marquez celebrates
Marc Marquez took the 2016 MotoGP title

Schedule

Qatar, Doha

26 March

2016 race report: Defending champion Jorge Lorenzo wins Qatar opener

Termas del Rio Hondo, Argentina

9 April

2016 race report: Laverty secures best finish in Argentina race

Circuit of the Americas, Austin, USA

23 April

2016 race report: Marc Marquez makes it two in a row in Texas

Circuito de Jerez, Spain

7 May

2016 race report: Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi wins in Spain

Le Mans, France

21 May

2016 race report: Jorge Lorenzo leads table after commanding Le Mans win

Mugello, Italy

4 June

2016 race report: Jorge Lorenzo pips Marc Marquez in Italian classic

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain

11 June

2016 race report: Valentino Rossi pips Marc Marquez to Catalunya win

TT Circuit Assen, Netherlands

25 June

2016 race report: Jack Miller wins rain-affected race at Assen

Sachsenring, Germany

2 July

2016 race report: Marc Marquez wins with Cal Crutchlow second in Germany

Brno, Czech Republic

6 August

2016 race report: Cal Crutchlow wins Britain's first MotoGP in 35 years

Spielberg, Austria

13 August

2016 race report: Eugene Laverty crashes on final corner in Austria

Silverstone, Great Britain

27 August

2016 race report: Cal Crutchlow takes second in dramatic Silverstone race

Misano, San Marino

10 September

2016 race report: Dani Pedrosa wins in San Marino - record eighth different winner in a row

Aragon, Spain

24 September

2016 race report: Marc Marquez: MotoGP leader gains fourth win of season at Aragon Grand Prix

Motegi, Japan

15 October

2016 race report: Marc Marquez: Honda rider seals third MotoGP title with victory in Japan

Phillip Island, Australia

22 October

2016 race report: Australian MotoGP: Cal Crutchlow is first Briton to win

Sepang, Malaysia

29 October

2016 race report: Andrea Dovizioso beats Valentino Rossi to Malaysia win

Valencia, Spain

12 November

2016 race report: Jorge Lorenzo beats Marc Marquez to win at Valencia MotoGP on final Yamaha ride

