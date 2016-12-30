MotoGP schedule 2017
Schedule
Qatar, Doha
26 March
2016 race report: Defending champion Jorge Lorenzo wins Qatar opener
Termas del Rio Hondo, Argentina
9 April
2016 race report: Laverty secures best finish in Argentina race
Circuit of the Americas, Austin, USA
23 April
2016 race report: Marc Marquez makes it two in a row in Texas
Circuito de Jerez, Spain
7 May
2016 race report: Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi wins in Spain
Le Mans, France
21 May
2016 race report: Jorge Lorenzo leads table after commanding Le Mans win
Mugello, Italy
4 June
2016 race report: Jorge Lorenzo pips Marc Marquez in Italian classic
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain
11 June
2016 race report: Valentino Rossi pips Marc Marquez to Catalunya win
TT Circuit Assen, Netherlands
25 June
2016 race report: Jack Miller wins rain-affected race at Assen
Sachsenring, Germany
2 July
2016 race report: Marc Marquez wins with Cal Crutchlow second in Germany
Brno, Czech Republic
6 August
2016 race report: Cal Crutchlow wins Britain's first MotoGP in 35 years
Spielberg, Austria
13 August
2016 race report: Eugene Laverty crashes on final corner in Austria
Silverstone, Great Britain
27 August
2016 race report: Cal Crutchlow takes second in dramatic Silverstone race
Misano, San Marino
10 September
2016 race report: Dani Pedrosa wins in San Marino - record eighth different winner in a row
Aragon, Spain
24 September
2016 race report: Marc Marquez: MotoGP leader gains fourth win of season at Aragon Grand Prix
Motegi, Japan
15 October
2016 race report: Marc Marquez: Honda rider seals third MotoGP title with victory in Japan
Phillip Island, Australia
22 October
2016 race report: Australian MotoGP: Cal Crutchlow is first Briton to win
Sepang, Malaysia
29 October
2016 race report: Andrea Dovizioso beats Valentino Rossi to Malaysia win
Valencia, Spain
12 November
2016 race report: Jorge Lorenzo beats Marc Marquez to win at Valencia MotoGP on final Yamaha ride