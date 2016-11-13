Jorge Lorenzo beats Marc Marquez to win at Valencia MotoGP on final Yamaha ride

Jorge Lorenzo leaves Yamaha to join Ducati in 2017

Jorge Lorenzo completed his nine-year stay at Yamaha with victory at MotoGP's season-ending Valencia Grand Prix.

The Spaniard, who will join Ducati in 2017, produced a good start from pole position and led throughout.

Three-time champion Lorenzo, 29, ended the 30-lap race 1.19 seconds ahead of Honda's Marc Marquez and 6.60secs in front of Andrea Iannone of Ducati.

Marquez, 23, had already sealed his third world championship title with three races of the season to spare.

He paid the price for a slow start at Circuito Ricardo Tormo, and while he battled to finish second, Lorenzo made the most of the open track to move into a five-second lead.

As Lorenzo's front tyre showed wear late on, Marquez ate into the advantage but could not overhaul the 2015 champion.

In a farewell letter to Yamaha issued earlier this week, Lorenzo said his nine years with the team were "unrepeatable" and "unforgettable".

The result means he ends the 18-round season third in the championship table, behind Marquez and Yamaha's Valentino Rossi, who finished fourth on the day.

Repsol Honda rider Dani Pedrosa crashed out on his return, just four weeks after he fractured his collarbone, leg and foot in a crash in Japan.

Valencia GP results

1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa) Yamaha 45 minutes 54.228 seconds

2. Marc Marquez (Spa) Honda 45:55.413

3. Andrea Iannone (Ita) Ducati 46:00.831

4. Valentino Rossi (Ita) Yamaha 46:01.896

5. Maverick Vinales (Spa) Suzuki 46:04.838

Final championship standings

1. Marc Marquez (Spa) Honda 298

2. Valentino Rossi (Ita) Yamaha 249

3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa) Yamaha 233

4. Maverick Vinales (Spa) Suzuki 202

5. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) Ducati 171