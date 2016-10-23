Australian MotoGP: Cal Crutchlow is first Briton to win

Cal Crutchlow won his first MotoGP in August at the Czech Republic Grand Prix

Cal Crutchlow has become the first British rider to win the Australian Grand Prix as he secured his second MotoGP victory at Phillip Island.

Honda's Crutchlow, 30, is the first Briton since Barry Sheene in 1979 to win more than once race in a season.

"People think you can only ride in the rain when you win in it," Crutchlow said. "So it's nice to win in the dry."

He held off Italy's Valentino Rossi to win after Spanish world champion Marc Marquez crashed on lap 10.

Rossi, who started the race in 15th, finished second with Spain's Maverick Vinales taking third place.

Australian GP result:

1. Cal Crutchlow (GB) Honda 40 minutes 48.543 seconds

2. Valentino Rossi (Ita) Yamaha 40:52.761

3. Maverick Vinales (Spa) Suzuki 40:53.852

4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) Ducati 40:57.700

5. Pol Espargaro (Spa) Yamaha 41:02.842

6. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa) Yamaha 41:08.668

7. Scott Redding (GB) Ducati 41:16.912

8. Bradley Smith (GB) Yamaha 41:17.324

9. Danilo Petrucci (Ita) Ducati 41:17.335

10. Jack Miller (Aus) Honda 41:17.358

MotoGP standings

1. Marc Marquez (Spa) Honda 273

2. Valentino Rossi (Ita) Yamaha 216

3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa) Yamaha 192

4. Maverick Vinales (Spa) Suzuki 181

5. Dani Pedrosa (Spa) Honda 155

6. Cal Crutchlow (GB) Honda 141

7. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) Ducati 137

8. Pol Espargaro (Spa) Yamaha 117

9. Andrea Iannone (Ita) Ducati 96

10. Hector Barbera (Spa) Ducati 84