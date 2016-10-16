World Rally Championship: Sebastien Ogier clinches fourth title in a row

The past 13 world titles have now been claimed by Frenchmen, with Sebastien Loeb winning nine consecutive crowns between 2004 and 2012

Sebastien Ogier has clinched a fourth consecutive World Rally Championship after winning the Rally of Catalonia.

The Frenchman, 32, effectively needed to finish in the top three to secure the crown on Sunday, but held off Spaniard Dani Sordo to comfortably earn his fifth race win of the season.

"To be champion two rallies before the end again is great. I can't do much more," said Volkswagen's Ogier.

Ogier finished 15.6 seconds clear, with Belgium's Thierry Neuville third.