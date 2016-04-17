BBC Sport - Marino Franchitti explains how an endurance car steering wheel works
'Like a computer game without the reset button'
- From the section Motorsport
Britain's Marino Franchitti talks us through the complexities of an endurance car steering wheel, describing it as like a computer game "without the reset button".
WATCH MORE: Ford's new GT race car to make Euro debut
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired