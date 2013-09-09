Michael Dunlop secures a hat-trick of victories at Killalane

Michael Dunlop

Michael Dunlop secured a treble at Killalane on Sunday in the final event of the Irish road racing season.

Dunlop won the Open and Grand Final races on his MD Racing Honda Fireblade and also won the Senior Classic race.

William Dunlop denied his brother a fourth victory by 0.081 seconds in the Supersport 600 and he also picked a second win in the 250cc race.

Dubliner Derek Sheils was crowned Irish champion ahead of Michael Dunlop, who missed three rounds of the series.

Ballyclare rider Jamie Hamilton escaped serious injury at the race in County Dublin after a 150 miles per hour crash in the Open event, causing the race to be red-flagged.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired