Modern Pentathlon: GB's Kate French claims first World Cup win in Cairo

French completed the set after previous third and second finishes at World Cup events

Britain's Kate French claimed her first modern pentathlon World Cup win with a dominant performance in Cairo, Egypt.

The 25-year-old, who finished second in last month's World Cup opener in Los Angeles, dominated the fencing phase with 29 victories from 35 bouts.

She and her ride knocked down two posts in the show jumping, but the Bath-based athlete went on to win by 30 seconds after the run-shoot combined finale.

"My fencing went really well and I got a massive personal best," said French.

"I was just really relaxed today. I think I'm a more experienced athlete now. Rio gave me experience and confidence and now I'm just really enjoying it."

Fellow Briton Jo Muir finished 12th, with Kerenza Bryson 26th on her World Cup debut.

The result sees French move up to fifth in the world rankings ahead of the next World Cup event in Kecskemet, Hungary, from 4-8 May.