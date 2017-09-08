Stephens breaks Williams in final set of semi-final - radio & text
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- LIVE: Venus Williams 1-6 6-0 Sloane Stephens
- Stephens takes first set 6-1 in 24 minutes
- Williams dominates second set to level
- Coco Vandeweghe v Madison Keys (02:00 BST approx)
- All American semi-final line-up in Arthur Ashe Stadium
Live Reporting
By Alex Bysouth
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Williams 1-6 6-0 3-4 *Stephens
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Flushing Meadows
You only need to phone up Petra Kvitova to know how tough Venus Williams is up the stretch of a tight match.
'Sloane is looking steady'
Williams 1-6 6-0 3-4 *Stephens
Jeff Tarango
Former professional tennis player on 5 live sports extra at Flushing Meadows
Venus Wiliams is stung once again as she comes into the net on Sloane Stephens backhand side once again on that final point.
Stephens is looking very steady, but being broken is not exactly unknown at this stage of a match.
Get Involved
#bbctennis
Rose Richards: Please pause for a moment, I think I need to visit my cardiologist.
Stephens breaks
Williams 1-6 6-0 3-4 *Stephens
This time, not even the fleet-footed Stephens can find the turn of pace to catch up with a screaming Venus winner from mid-court.
But it's advantage Stephens again as Williams is worn down by the younger American, who earns another break point. And takes it! Williams can't throw a long enough limb at a dipping Stephens return and it drops the wrong side of the net for the 37-year-old.
*Williams 1-6 6-0 3-3 Stephens
Somehow, somehow Sloane Stephens reaches a huge Williams forehand that looked to be disappearing down a Queens side street. She slices is back from almost behind her and a bewildered Venus shoots wide.
Incredible defence again from Stephens as she palms back a flurry of Williams volleys before one drops long. Break point.
*Williams 1-6 6-0 3-3 Stephens
Williams has Stephens dashing across the baseline in a flash of pink, but she's keeping up with the fuzz and forcing Williams to use every inch of the court to find winners.
The ninth seed lines up the white in her sight, and takes fire. Perfect. Deuce.
'Serve under threat'
*Williams 1-6 6-0 3-3 Stephens
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Flushing Meadows
It has been a struggle for the server in every game of this set so far.
Stephens holds
*Williams 1-6 6-0 3-3 Stephens
That's brave, aggressive tennis from Stephens to rescue two break points. Williams comes to the net and can't handle the pace of Stephens' dipping forehand.
The world number 83 takes a few moments to catch her breath, and then floors a cracking serve down the T line to hold.
Williams 1-6 6-0 3-2 *Stephens
Sensational from Venus Williams. She takes on Sloane Stephens from behind the baseline with a powerful passing forehand that leaves the younger American rooted to the spot. A doff of the cap in appreciation. Two break points.
'To Plan B for Williams'
Williams 1-6 6-0 3-2 *Stephens
Jeff Tarango
Former professional tennis player on 5 live sports extra at Flushing Meadows
Venus' original gameplan to come to the net has been foiled by Sloane Stephens' excellent backhand pass.
Williams has had to had to revert to Plan B, sticking to the back of the court and trying to beat the younger woman from the baseline.
Williams 1-6 6-0 3-2 *Stephens
Uptown Girl is ringing out around the Arthur Ashe Stadium between ends. That brings back painful karaoke memories.
Venus Williams is hitting a more tuneful note at the minute, as a Sloane Stephens forehand drifts long and the 37-year-old follows up with a ferocious array of groundstrokes to go 0-30 up.
Williams 1-6 6-0 3-2 *Stephens
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Flushing Meadows
It was an almighty battle, in which she saved a break point, but Venus Williams has strung together three straight games.
Williams holds
Williams 1-6 6-0 3-2 *Stephens
What does being a break point down call for? An ace. The third of the match for Venus, who follows up with some amateur gymnastic-style pirouetting towards the net to twist herself into position for a backhand volley winner.
After all that excitement, she double faults. Sighs ring out around Ashe, but they're quickly replaced by cheers as Williams holds to win her third game on the trot.
*Williams 1-6 6-0 2-2 Stephens
Stephens is forced to just loft some hefty Williams strokes into the air like a volleying practice session. She survives. Williams gets an overhead smash all wrong and sends it a good five feet or so long.
Now it's the youngster forcing her older compatriot to do the running. Williams goes long again. Break point.
'First-to-four tennis for a place in the final'
*Williams 1-6 6-0 2-2 Stephens
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Flushing Meadows
The crowd are delighted to see Venus Williams back on level terms and, for all that scurrying defence in the last two service games, Sloane Stephens finds herself pegged back.
It is first-to-four tennis for a place in the US Open final.
Williams breaks serve to level
*Williams 1-6 6-0 2-2 Stephens
No mistake from Williams this time. She forces Stephens wide and the world number 83 miskews her return.
Williams 1-6 6-0 1-2 *Stephens
Three break points saved from Sloane Stephens. She soaks up Venus' rasping backhands before watching thankfully as another drops into the net.
But Venus turns the screw, and it's Stephens' turn to flirt with net. Another break point for Williams.
Williams 1-6 6-0 1-2 *Stephens
Stephens salvages the first and Williams can only muster an effort into tape.
Now there's some confusion. A line judge calls a deep Williams response long, Stephens plays on as it looked good... and it was. We'll have to replay the point. Williams shakes her head in disbelief. And loses the rerun. 30-40.
Williams 1-6 6-0 1-2 *Stephens
Drifting, dancing, gliding its way to the line, and just clipping. A wonderful return from Venus Williams and she takes control of the Stephens service game. Three break points.
'A very exciting passage of play'
Williams 1-6 6-0 1-2 *Stephens
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Flushing Meadows
Venus Williams holds from 0-30 and is on the board. The start of this third set has been a very exciting passage of play after being bewildered by the topsy-turvy momentum in the first two sets.
Williams holds
Williams 1-6 6-0 1-2 *Stephens
That was a mammoth serve. It nearly ripped the racquet out of Stephens' hand.
That's the impetus Venus needs to close out this game.
*Williams 1-6 6-0 0-2 Stephens
It's been an error-strewn third set from Venus. She was catching the line with some thumping strokes in the second, now they're a tad too long.
The two-time US Open winner scrambles back with a big serve and an even bigger backhand to floor the scampering Stephens. But another wayward Venus return brings us to deuce.
Stephens holds serve
*Williams 1-6 6-0 0-2 Stephens
Stephens has Williams pedaling side to side like a kid in PE doing the Bleep Test. She passes the first few levels with flying colours, but the ninth seed can't keep up as Stephens increases the tempo and Williams punches a wayward backhand beyond the tramlines.
'You earn your own luck'
Williams 1-6 6-0 0-1 *Stephens
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Flushing Meadows
You earn your own luck in life and that was a brilliant bit of scrambling defence from Sloane Stephens to force Venus Williams into one more shot and save the break.
Williams 1-6 6-0 0-1 *Stephens
Someone's turned the volume up a notch inside Ashe. Williams is on the run, but still manages to manufacture a sliced lob... it's long.
Stephens somehow reaches a huge Williams forehand to keep herself alive in this game, and Venus looks bemused.
Williams 1-6 6-0 0-1 *Stephens
Sloane Stephens is reaching deep into her armoury to fend of Venus Williams now. The world number nine sliding through her shot selections at just as quick a pace to try and outplay her younger opponent.
Stephens opts for the forehand smash. And shanks it. Two break points for Williams.
'Just what Stephens needed'
Williams 1-6 6-0 0-1 *Stephens
Jeff Tarango
Former professional tennis player on 5 live sports extra at Flushing Meadows
That break was just what Sloane Stephens needed to stop the momentum of Venus. She seems to have mentally reset.
Stephens breaks
Williams 1-6 6-0 0-1 *Stephens
She takes it! Williams encroaches towards the net and Stephens fires one right at her. The veteran can't adjust quick enough and it's Stephens who makes the first move on this third-set scoreboard.
*Williams 1-6 6-0 Stephens
That's long from Venus Williams. And a break point chance in the third set for Sloane Stephens.
*Williams 1-6 6-0 Stephens
Two sets of stark contrast. The first dominated by Sloane Stephens, the second obliterated by Venus Williams.
It's the latter to serve from the start of the decider. The screeches are getting louder, the strings hotter.
And with that, a glorious crosscourt winner from Williams as she strides into the tramlines to retrieve a Stephens return and hammers it back with interest. 30-30.
'You could never have predicted this match'
Williams 1-6 6-0 Stephens
Jeff Tarango
Former professional tennis player on 5 live sports extra at Flushing Meadows
You could never have predicted this match. Just as you could never have predicted the last eight of this draw.
If you managed to pick the quarter-final line-up in this ladies draw, you would deserve every one of the millions that Vegas would give you.
I think that we will see Sloane Stephens step up to the mark and come back at Venus.
Game and second set Williams
*Williams 1-6 6-0 Stephens
And Venus Williams snaffles it up. Sloane Stephens looks to throw everything into a crosscourt forehand, but it's halted by the net.
It's all square in this semi-final.
Williams 1-6 5-0 *Stephens
Whatever Sloane Stephens does, Venus Williams seems to be equal to.
The world number 83 is finding the angles, the ball is just coming back quicker and more acutely. It's a set point for Williams.
Williams 1-6 5-0 *Stephens
The Arthur Ashe Stadium is filling up now. A few pockets of blue still dotted around. Must be a queue for the drinks stall.
Venus Williams comes steaming towards a low Stephens forehand and wallops it back with interest before it can dip over the net.
The younger American is a least sucking her older compatriot into longer rallies now, and that's roused the crowd.
Williams goes short, Stephens races in and goes shorter... but Venus reaches out a limb to force a winner. Stephens can only stand, admire and clap the 37-year-old. Deuce.
Williams 1-6 5-0 *Stephens
Jeff Tarango
Former professional tennis player on 5 live sports extra at Flushing Meadows
It is called a 'Euro-tank'.
You let the set go, keep your powder dry and give it everything in the next.
European players live for it.
Maybe that is what Stephens is up to.
Williams holds
Williams 1-6 5-0 *Stephens
Sloane Stephens needs to rediscover the composure she showed in the first set.
She's visibly frustrated in this second as another forehand drifts long. A sigh from the 24-year-old and she engages Williams in a rally on the next point, but can only take a chunk out of the net with a reaching backhand on the run.
Williams breaks again
*Williams 1-6 4-0 Stephens
There. We. Go.
Return deep, dash to the net, slice volley winner. That's textbook from Venus Williams. And she goes four up.
Williams 1-6 3-0 *Stephens
A swivel of the racquet, a slow second serve, and that's punished by Williams. Spinning its way beyond the flat-footed Stephens.
Now Venus is cooking. The signature dish a fiery forehand down the line. Two break points.
Williams 1-6 3-0 *Stephens
Jeff Tarango
Former professional tennis player on 5 live sports extra at Flushing Meadows
I think the best analogy is that you go to the Bugatti shop, you don't just jump in one of those machines and bomb off down the street at 80 mph.
You have to work out how these things work, whether your insurance covers it and finally, belatedly, you get it going and suddenly you are flying.
That is what it has been like for Williams in this second set.
Williams holds
Williams 1-6 3-0 *Stephens
Now Venus is looking at home. So she should, the two-time US Open champ played her first match on this court when Sloane Stephens was just three years old.
All that experience is coming to the fore now. Consistent length, waiting for Stephens to misfire. She cruises to a hold to go 3-0 up in this second set.