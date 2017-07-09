Brydan Klein

Court 16

Summary

  2. John Peers (Aus)/Sabine Lisicki (Ger) bt Brydan Klein (GB)/Harriet Dart (GB) 6-1, 6-4
  3. Hao-Ching Chan (Tpe)/Monica Niculescu (Rom) bts Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra)/Ana Konjuh (Cro) 6-7, 6-3, 6-4
  4. Henri Kontinen (Fin)/John Peers (Aus) bt Hugo Nys (Fra)/Antonio Sancic (Cro) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4
  5. Catherine Bellis (US)/Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) bt Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr)/Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr) 6-4, 6-2