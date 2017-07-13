Spectators at Wimbledon

Liu v Lansere - court 18

Summary

  1. Claire Liu (US) v Sofya Lansere (Rus)
  2. Ann Li (US) v Simona Waltert (Swi)
  3. Maria Jose Portillo Ramirez (Mex)/Sofia Sewing (US) v Taylor Johnson (US)/Claire Liu (US)
  4. Menelaos Efstathiou (Cyp)/Ryan Nijboer (Ned) v Axel Geller (Arg)/Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe)
  5. Olga Danilovic (Ser)/Kaja Juvan (Slo) v Jule Niemeier (Ger)/Daniela Vismane (Lat)