Ferreira/Ivanisevic v Krajicek/Petchey - court three
Check out the latest order of play/live scores, results and live coverage
Related Video and Audio
Play video Ferreira/Ivanisevic v Krajicek/Petchey - court three from BBC Sport
RTL
Summary
- Wayne Ferreira (SA)/Goran Ivanisevic (Cro) v Richard Krajicek (Ned)/Mark Petchey (GB)
- Lindsay Davenport (US)/Mary Joe Fernandez (US) v Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (Spa)/Selima Sfar (Tun)
- Andrea Jaeger (US)/Conchita Martinez (Spa) v Kim Clijsters (Bel)/Rennae Stubbs (Aus)
- Tracy Austin (US)/Helena Sukova (Cze) v Cara Black (Zim)/Martina Navratilova (US)