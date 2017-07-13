Goran Ivanisevic

Ferreira/Ivanisevic v Krajicek/Petchey - court three

Summary

  1. Wayne Ferreira (SA)/Goran Ivanisevic (Cro) v Richard Krajicek (Ned)/Mark Petchey (GB)
  2. Lindsay Davenport (US)/Mary Joe Fernandez (US) v Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (Spa)/Selima Sfar (Tun)
  3. Andrea Jaeger (US)/Conchita Martinez (Spa) v Kim Clijsters (Bel)/Rennae Stubbs (Aus)
  4. Tracy Austin (US)/Helena Sukova (Cze) v Cara Black (Zim)/Martina Navratilova (US)