Nadal v Muller - Court One

Summary
- Gilles Muller (Lux) bts Rafael Nadal (Spa) 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13
- Adrian Mannarino (Fra) v Novak Djokovic (Ser)
- Johanna Konta (GB) bts Caroline Garcia (Fra) 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 6-4
Live Reporting
By Amy Lofthouse and Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
Goodbye!
And with that, we are all tennised out for the day. Time to recuperate before tomorrow.
We'll be back in the morning - you can watch Today at Wimbledon at the top of this page.
Let me leave you with the winning moment - a moment that was 4 hours and 47 minutes in the making...
'I'm just glad it's over'
More from Gilles Muller: "I didn’t feel like I was playing bad in the third and fourth sets so told myself to keep it up and if it doesn’t happen then he is just too good. I started serving better and in the end it was just a matter of a few points here and there.
"I haven’t really realised what has just happened, it is a great feeling. I was worrying it would be over soon because of the light and was thinking what to do when come back the next day and finish this match. I'm just glad it's over."
Nadal 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 13-15 Muller
And some of Rafa's stats...
Gilles Muller, king of the understatement
Gilles Muller asked how he's feeling over on BBC Two:"I'm tired!
It was a long match, I was two sets up, I played well then Rafa stepped it up and then it was a big battle.
"I had match points and didn’t make them, it was getting tough and I was watching the sky because thinking that would be over soon. Then in the last two match points I thought just give it a shot and go 100 per cent. It’s a great feeling."
Djokovic's wife, Jelena, isn't happy with the late change of plans...
'Muller amazed me'
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC TV
Muller's serve is awesome, but of all things I was amazed he has the sweetest of hands.
I was amazed at how fit he was against Nadal who is fit and energised as anyone. He dropped four match points, but still managed it.
Nadal v Muller: The story
I can't quite imagine what is going through Rafa Nadal's head right now.
Let's have a look at some stats.
Wimbledon have just announced there will be no further play tonight, so Novak Djokovic and Adrian Mannarino will have to wait until tomorrow!
I've taken the mick a bit but I can't quite describe what a piece of theatre that has been.
The levels of fitness on show, the mental strength to keep on pushing and fighting, not letting the crowd effect you, keeping your focus with the light fading and the rhythm of the match swinging this way and that.
I can only applaud both Muller and Nadal for that awesome show of sport. Really, it's just been superb.
Game, set and match - Muller
GILLES MULLER HAS DONE IT!
The most unbelievable match of this tournament so far. Four hours and 47 minutes, so much grit, power, athleticism, sheer guts on show over on Court One.
What a match. What a performance. Take a bow, gentlemen. Magnificent.
Fifth match point comes up
Nadal 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 13-14 Muller*
The backhand from Muller sails wide, taking us to 15-30.
But now the fifth match point comes up as Rafa spoons a return wide!
Nadal 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 13-14 Muller*
This set has been going on for two hours. Two hours on one set! Federer won his match in less time than that!
Mind you, Gilles Muller is racing into a lead now. 0-30 with two fine dinks from close to the net. Can Nadal dig himself out of another 0-30 shaped hole?
Unmissable drama
*Nadal 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 13-14 Muller
I've been watching this for so long now that I don't want it to end.
Epic, determined, gutsy stuff.
*Nadal 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 13-14 Muller
Beautiful from Muller, serve and volleying his way to a 40-15 hold.
His expression hasn't changed for nearly five hours. Ice cool.
Nadal 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 13-13 Muller*
This is absolutely the sort of stat that I am after!
Gill Alexander: Maybe these two should just settle the match with a swift game of rock, paper scissors.
Jamieson: Nadal defending so well... I can see him in the back four at Liverpool FC.
Nathan Robertson: Actually rooting for Muller now in this match. Would be the biggest moment of his career and he's getting on now so deserves it.
Nadal 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 13-13 Muller*
And now Nadal holds to love!
I'm telling you. Never ending. 36 successive games, all on serve.
'That's as good as it gets'
Watch this sublime touch from Nadal in the set that never ends. As the commentator says, "that's as good as it gets."
*Nadal 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 12-13 Muller
No-one is moving from their seats. They're engrossed. Or they've been sat down for so long that their legs have gone numb. But I think it's definitely the former. This has been a herculean effort.
Here's Nadal, serving to stay in the match.
Jamie Baker
Former GB Davis Cup player on BBC Two
You have to wonder how much pressure can Nadal withstand? It's like every game he's 0-30 or a break point down.
*Nadal 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 12-13 Muller
That is a corker of a service game from Muller.
Spin, accuracy, followed up by some wonderful winners. He holds to love!
Nadal 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 12-12 Muller
Mark Woodforde
Seven-time Wimbledon doubles champion on BBC Radio 5 live
This is something new for me - that the challenges are reset after 24 games.
Nadal 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 12-12 Muller*
The good news for Rafa is, he gets his three challenges back now we're at 12-12.
23 aces for Nadal. 30 for Muller. One giant Mexican wave tearing around Centre Court, which briefly holds up Gilles Muller's serve.
"You can continue at the next change over," says the umpire, which is a very polite way of telling them all to stop.
Nadal 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 12-12 Muller*
Hello! A skip forward from Muller, meeting Nadal's forehand, and he laces a lovely winner beyond the Spaniard for 15-30.
Nadal's response? Ace, down the T, and despite a challenge from Muller, that serve is in. All square again.
That's an almighty serve from Nadal! He pushes it into the corner of the court and the ball bounces way beyond Muller's swipe. He holds!
Jane Tucker: This is the most exhausting tennis match I've watched for a while. Come on Rafa!
Tom Gumbleton: This match is so intense. I actually don't want a winner now.
Is the end in sight?
Jonathan Overend
BBC Radio 5 live commentator
If it gets to 20-20 and it's too dark to play, what will happen to Nadal and Muller? Will they have to move to Centre Court?
*Nadal 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 11-12 Muller
Four hours and 28 minutes. This match will never end. I've accepted that now. We're all going to be trapped in eternity watching this go on.
There are worse things to be doing...
*Nadal 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 11-12 Muller
Muller tries a drop shot but fluffs it badly. It's 30-15 to Nadal on Muller's serve.
The Spaniard, however, makes an error on the next before the Luxembourg player comes to the net twice to seal the game.
We are coming up to four-and-a-half hours.
The view from the hill
Nadal 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 11-11 Muller*
Nadal fights his way back into it, pinning Muller back and watching a backhand slice into the net.
Oops! Nadal goes through his pre-serve ritual and nearly ends up smacking himself in the face with the ball. He recovers with a big serve that Muller hoicks into the stand.
The Times tennis writer says...
Nadal 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 10-11 Muller*
Sun, disrupting play in Britain. And people think our summer is rubbish.
Brilliant this from Muller, coming forward and drawing the errors out of Nadal, although a wobble off the net cord falls against the Spaniard.
A backhand from Muller floats long to get Nadal on the board at 15-30.
Jamie Baker
Former GB Davis Cup player on BBC Two
Muller has been the better player in the fifth set, the one who has dominated on his serving games, probing on Nadal's serve. But Nadal's just refusing to be beaten.
*Nadal 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 10-11 Muller
Nadal's not happy. There's a reflection from the temporary structure getting into his eyeline as he serves. There's nothing anyone can do about that, I'm afraid.
No, I take that back. The spectators are being asked to STAND UP AND BLOCK THE SUN.
*Nadal 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 10-11 Muller
The stubborness of these two men. The refusal to be beaten. The guts, the fitness, the power, the sheer determination to just keep on going.
It's just ridiculous.
Rhosyn Morgan-Davies: It's crazy to think there's ANOTHER match to come after this!
Ali: Hoping with all my might Rafa Nadal wins this but secretly hoping it goes on a bit longer! Cracking match.
Shilen Rajani: Following the Nadal Muller match on the train home from work. This is amazing. Hope it carries on till I get home.
Will Djokovic play tonight?
Jonathan Overend
BBC Radio 5 live sports
I've not heard anything about the match between Djokovic and Mannarino. Centre Court is set up for more play tonight. Djokovic is somewhere.
*Nadal 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 10-11 Muller
Muller is ice cool. He barely looks ruffled, despite having the majority of Court One cheering for the bloke at the other end of the court.
He hammers down two big serves, Nadal slapping his return wide. He's in front again.