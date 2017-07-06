Wimbledon: Murray & Konta lead GB challenge
Summary
- Four Britons in third-round action
- Aljaz Bedene v Gilles Muller first on court two at 11:30 BST
- Heather Watson v Victoria Azarenka first on Centre Court at 13:00
- Johanna Konta second on Court One v Maria Sakkari
- Andy Murray last on Centre v Fabio Fognini
- Rafael Nadal and Venus Williams also in action
- Watch up 15 BBC video streams from 11:30 BST