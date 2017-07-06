Wimbledon: Murray & Konta lead GB challenge

Order of play/live scores, results and live coverage

Summary

  1. Four Britons in third-round action
  2. Aljaz Bedene v Gilles Muller first on court two at 11:30 BST
  3. Heather Watson v Victoria Azarenka first on Centre Court at 13:00
  4. Johanna Konta second on Court One v Maria Sakkari
  5. Andy Murray last on Centre v Fabio Fognini
  6. Rafael Nadal and Venus Williams also in action
  7. Watch up 15 BBC video streams from 11:30 BST