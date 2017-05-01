Relive Selby's spectacular fightback

It has been a great championship, and we got the dramatic final we were hoping for.

Mark Selby looked down and out at 10-4 behind on Sunday evening, he then took charge at 16-12, before John Higgins fought back to make it 16-15.

But Selby got himself over the line by winning two frames to collect his third title.

Click here to read Shamoon Hafez's report and all that is left for me is to say thank you for all your excellent comments. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.

Thanks for joining us and bye for now.