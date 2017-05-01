Relive Selby's spectacular fightback
Summary
- Result: Mark Selby 18-15 John Higgins
- Selby defends his title and wins his third World Championship in four years
- Selby trailed 10-4 before fighting back
- Controversy in frame 31 after referee says Selby did not hit the black and Higgins went on to win the frame
- Selby made 131 break in 32nd frame and 78 in final frame
By Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
A great end to a great tournament
Mark Selby beats John Higgins 18-15 to win his third world title
It has been a great championship, and we got the dramatic final we were hoping for.
Mark Selby looked down and out at 10-4 behind on Sunday evening, he then took charge at 16-12, before John Higgins fought back to make it 16-15.
But Selby got himself over the line by winning two frames to collect his third title.
Click here to read Shamoon Hafez's report and all that is left for me is to say thank you for all your excellent comments. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.
Thanks for joining us and bye for now.
'Phenomenal achievement'
'Close to the ceiling of performance'
Selby 18-15 Higgins
Steve Davis
Six-time world champion at The Crucible
When we look at the field of players that are potential winners here, to think there is a dominant character forcing his way through is amazing.
Selby is an exceptional player and exceptional match player. It is going to take some young player coming through who takes every part of his game and becomes stronger to knock him off his perch.
We're close to the ceiling of performance now.
Great scenes
Another angle of Mark Selby's celebrations, courtesy of BBC Sport's Seema Jaswal.
BBC Sport app users may need to click on the below link to see the video.
ROSBrazil Snooker: Amazing event once again, the Snooker World Championship just keeps growing worldwide! Also loved the #BBCSnooker coverage.
Osian: Fair play to Mark Selby. Third World Championship in four years is hugely impressive! Great final!
Andy Crawley: Superb snooker final, can't knock John Higgins for his effort but got to hand it to Mark Selby - he's simply unstoppable!
'Higgins can go on for a few years'
Steve Davis
Six-time world champion at The Crucible
What a fillip for John Higgins' career, it must inspire him.
When he looks back at the season he has had, he must think it is wonderful in what can be considered the autumn of his career.
He can go for a good few years yet.
Watch: How Selby won the title
Relive the closing moments of Mark Selby's famous win as he became a three-time world champion.
John Parrott
1991 world champion at The Crucible
Mark Selby is a truly brilliant player. John Higgins couldn’t say it any better. Granite.
The two of them are exemplary. John has won four world championships and Mark three.
It is no coincidence. They are suited to these longer formats and they know their way better than most.
It’s going to take a lot to knock this guy off the world number one spot.
'Something I could only dream of'
Selby 18-15 Higgins
Three-time world champion Mark Selby says: "I can't believe it, I am still pinching myself now. From 10-4 to get to 10-7 yesterday, I was over the moon as I had nothing left. He outplayed me yesterday. Today I came back fresh and was a lot better.
"When I was 10-4 down I was missing everything and had nothing left. I said 'pull something together'. If you lose, you want to at least go down fighting."
On the foul controversy in frame 31, Selby says: "I thought it touched, Jan (Verhaas) said it didn't and I trust him.
"You have to put it out of your mind. Big congratulations to John, he is a great guy, and one of the all-time greats and it is so great to play him in another final. To have three world titles is unbelievable and to be one of only four players to defend it is something I could only dream of."
And now some quotes from our champion, Mark Selby.
Selby is a great champion - Higgins
Selby 18-15 Higgins
Runner-up John Higgins says: "Mark is granite, just granite. In the second session I had my chances, I missed a pink into the middle bag and I could have gone 9-3 ahead.
"That was a big, big frame. Mark cleared up under extreme pressure. He is a fantastic champion.
"It has been an unbelievable tournament, I gave everything. I came up short to a great champion. I'm proud of myself but he was too good on the day."
SELBY WINS THE 2017 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Frame 33: Selby 18-15 Higgins (80-19, Selby 75)
A break of 75 takes him over the line and there are hugs everywhere. Higgins hugs Selby, they hug among Selby's family and friends.
Selby is a three-time world champion after his previous successes in 2014 and 2016.
Frame 33: Selby 17-15 Higgins
There goes a red with the rest, he punches the air. That should be it for Selby.
Frame 33: Selby 17-15 Higgins
Remember, Mark Selby was 10-4 down and looking out of it last night. What a recovery. What a performance. What a champion. (63-19)
Frame 33: Selby 17-15 Higgins
The lead is at 40 points. Everything is out in the open.
Frame 33: Selby 17-15 Higgins
Higgins, looking pensive, can only sit, hope and pray to get back to the table.
Selby's third world title could happen in the next few minutes. (42-19)
Frame 33: Selby 17-15 Higgins
The Selby lead is 26-19. The title is there for him.
Did he hit it? The black ball mystery of 2017...
Still can't decide?
Watch it again. And again. And again.
Frame 33: Selby 17-15 Higgins
Dazz: They think it's all over....
Nicola Marshall: It's getting late, I need to go to bed, can't stop watching.
You can't go to bed now!
Frame 33: Selby 17-15 Higgins
Chance for Selby. This could be it. (12-19, still a lot to do).
Frame 33: Selby 17-15 Higgins
Luke Davies: This final is gripping! Would love a final-frame decider.
Frame 33: Selby 17-15 Higgins
The table hands back to Selby for a safety exchange, as he now trails 19-5. This is tense, safety snooker at its best. Higgins knows that one mistake and it is all over for him.
Frame 33: Selby 17-15 Higgins
This is the view from where Selby's family have been watching the match.
No-one is going anywhere. Higgins has just rolled a red in the middle and leads 14-5. Can he extend this final by one further frame?
Watch: Selby's 131 century break
Frame 33: Selby 17-15 Higgins
Watch the closing stages of Mark Selby's 131 century break which has left him just one frame away from the title.
Watch: 'Too much haggis' jokes Higgins
Frame 33: Selby 17-15 Higgins
After all the controversy of frame 31, John Higgins lightens the mood by joking that he can't climb on to the table for a tricky shot as he has eaten "too much haggis". A nice moment, and one you can watch again here...
Frame 33: Selby 17-15 Higgins
Higgins has to cue over the green, and eagle-eyed referee Jan Verhaas spots that Higgins hits the green with his cue, before sending the cue ball into the pack of reds. Selby gets another four points closer to the trophy.
This is what he had to do...
...and this is what he did.
Frame 33: Selby 17-15 Higgins
Selby gets a red to the middle for the first point of what may well be the last frame of the competition and then sticks Higgins in a snooker, with the cueball welded in behind the green. (1-0)
Murphy's impressed
Frame 32: Selby 17-15 Higgins
'Nerveless and brilliant'
Frame 32: Selby 17-15 Higgins
Gary Lineker, who hails from the same city as Selby, writes on Twitter...
Selby needs one after excellent century
Frame 32: Selby 17-15 Higgins (132-0, Selby 131)
Amid all the controversy, Selby has got his mind back on the game (it didn't take long) and is closing in on the title.
He is one away from glory. A century break of 131, to crush Higgins' spirit, takes the Englishman to the brink of the title.
Frame 32: Selby 16-15 Higgins
Joseph Rutter: Wouldn't be a May bank holiday without some late-night drama at the Crucible.
Craig Steeples: Should be going to be bed but gripped by the snooker!!! Yes I said gripped by the snooker!!
Frame 32: Selby 16-15 Higgins
Luigina Ciolfi: I'm cross-eyed with tiredness, but cannot possibly stop watching this now...
Rob Blake: Forgot how much I love this game. Sheer class #thetensionmounts
Roxy Dodd: This is getting close. Up early for work tomorrow but no way im missing this.
Frame 32: Selby 16-15 Higgins
Back to the action, and Selby has taken his break into the 50s. He is closing in on frame 17 of the 18 he needs. (51-0)
Frame 32: Selby 16-15 Higgins
We're getting a bit deep for nearly half ten at night...
Scotty Little: Just looked again and he double hit the white anyway, so he actually fouled twice #bbcsnooker
Matthew Hersee: Schrodinger's snooker. Both did and did not hit the black. (Probably depending on who you want to win).
Frame 32: Selby 16-15 Higgins
Z: "Too much haggis." Only in snooker at such a high level in such a tense stage will you see such scenes.
Frame 32: Selby 16-15 Higgins
So in frame 32 (version 2.0) we still haven't had as many points as we had in the original. It's proving to be the tricky sequel at the moment.
Frame 32: Selby 16-15 Higgins
James McCann: It gets even better.. a re-rack!
Dean Anderson: This has final frame decider written all over it!
Ben Gosling: You seriously couldn't ask for a better final than this for the Crucible's 40 year anniversary - I'm glued to the screen!
Frame 32: Selby 16-15 Higgins
'Too much haggis' jokes John Higgins as he struggles to climb on to the table to reach a long shot.
These bad jokes are contagious. They're everywhere.
Frame 32: Selby 16-15 Higgins
David Baker: The debate is bigger than the chicken or the egg did the white touch the black? Ref was spot on.
Andy Powell: Scenes at the snooker. Physics rewritten as black clearly hit from 1 angle, and clearly not from another. Adjudication in: Selby hit the black in 4k, feathered it in HD, missed by a mile in SD.
Pundits' view
Frame 32: Selby 16-15 Higgins
Watch what the pundits thought about the referee's 'was it a foul' call in the 31st frame.