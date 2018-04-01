European Champions Cup quarter-final: Leinster beat Saracens 30-19 to reach semis

The Champions Cup semi-finals will take place on the weekend of the 21/22 April.
Here's what's on offer:
SF1: Leinster v Scarlets - Aviva Stadium, Dublin
SF2: Racing 92 v Munster - Stade Chaban-Delmas, Bordeaux
Now let's take a look at those all-important semi-final line-ups.
'Fans made a difference for Leinster'
FT Leinster 30-19 Saracens
Denis Hickie
Former Ireland winger on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Saracens didn't take their chances when they had them. However, they played like champions and it's the first European match they have lost in a good while.
The Scarlets will be a different challenge and it will be another huge occasion. The Leinster fans have made a huge difference in this home from home.
'All about the result'
FT: Leinster 30-19 Saracens
Leinster fly-half Johnny Sexton speaking to BT Sport:
"Everything was about the result today. We are trying to replicate what Saracens have done over the past few years and if we wanted to do that, we were going to have to beat them at some point. We're delighted.
"The big games come down to little moments, the boys held them out on the line before the break."
'Far from polished by Leinster'
FT Leinster 30-19 Saracens
Denis Hickie
Former Ireland winger on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
I am relieved for Leinster. They were far from the polished team you would have expected.
Saracens were strong but were didn't convert it into points when they were on top.
However, Leinster were worthy winners from their performance in the second half. Saracens play a certain type of game and the Scarlets will with a lot more width. They will find gaps in the Leinster defence which they will have to plug in a fortnight.
'You have to be physical'
FT: Leinster 30-19 Saracens
Dan Leavy, who has a huge egg on his head, has been speaking to BT Sport.
The flanker was named man of the match after a huge defensive effort and a sneaky try as well.
"We know what a strong team they are and if you're not physical with them it's going to be a long day at the office. It's definitely an area we targeted."
'Leinster favourties to reach final'
FT: Leinster 30-19 Saracens
Ian Robertson
BBC rugby correspondent on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
That is a great win for Leinster. They face the Scarlets in the semi-finals and probably are favourites to get to the final now. Saracens had the better of the first half, but Leinster dominated the second half. A great performance by Leinster.
'Leavy tough as teak'
FT: Leinster 30-19 Saracens
Denis Hickie
Former Ireland winger on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Dan Leavy is named man of the match and its hard to argue with that. He's been as tough as teak today and is full of bumps of bruises.
Full-time
Leinster 30-19 Saracens
And that's that. The defending champions are out and it's Leinster who will play Scarlets in the semi-final in Dublin.
Leinster 30-19 Saracens
One minute to go in Dublin as Leinster have the put-in at the scrum and will have one last flurry in attack.
'Leinster need to run the clock down'
Leinster 30-19 Saracens
Denis Hickie
Former Ireland winger on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
I'm exasperated by some top quality players in Leinster team who the just kicking it into row z. They just need to run the clock down.
Leinster 30-19 Saracens
I think Leinster have this one safely in the bag. They're holding onto the ball right on the half-way line as we enter the final two minutes.
The Irish side will welcome Scarlets in three weeks time to the Aviva.
Sin-bin - Devin Toner
Leinster 30-19 Saracens
Devin Toner's game is cut short. He sticks out a leg on the ground and interrupts Ben Spencer's pass.
Leinster will see this one out with 14 men.
'Leinster not out the woods yet'
Leinster 30-19 Saracens
Denis Hickie
Former Ireland winger on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Saracens are running out of time. Leinster are not out of the wood yet though. Leinster are not fully comfortable with the ball, there's still a little bit of panic.
Leinster 30-19 Saracens
Dan Leavy has run excellent angles this afternoon and he takes Leinster over the gain line once again, before Joey Carbery launches the ball into touch.
There's just over five minutes left in this one, and Saracens are stuck with a line-out deep in their own half. They'll have to run it from here.
Leinster 30-19 Saracens
Liam Williams has not passed that head injury assessment so Chris Wyles will remain on the field.
Saracens have a line-out on the half-way line and Alex Goode skips through a couple of tackles to take his side beyond the gain line.
This is better from the English team but just as I say that, they're pulled for crossing. Sloppy.
Replacement
Leinster 30-19 Saracens
Johnny Sexton's day is done. The fly-half gets a standing ovation as youngster Joey Carbery comes off the bench for the final 10 minutes or so.
'Still all to play for'
Leinster 30-19 Saracens
Denis Hickie
Former Ireland winger on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Leinster looked vulnerable earlier on and that's the first chance Saracens have had a crack at them. It's a try there's no doubt.
I think there's all to play just as Leinster looked like getting away. There are still 15 minutes to go. Leinster are making a raft of changes to freshen it up.
Converted try - Leinster 30-19 Saracens
Blair Cowan, con Owen Farrell
An easy drive over the line for Saracens, who are right back in this tie.
Owen Farrell, against the wind, judges his conversion to perfection.
15 minutes to go now as the Aviva crowd gets a little bit nervous.
Leinster 23-12 Saracens
Liam Williams is going off for an HIA after he looked to be flying over the line.
But the Wales wing slipped and made contact with the knee of Rob Kearney.
There was no malice in that, just a penalty, but Saracens will go to the corner here and try to get their Champions Cup back on track.
'A big score to get back from'
Leinster 30-12 Saracens
Denis Hickie
Former Ireland winger on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
The Leinster pack drove James Lowe over the line from a standing start. It was followed up by a good kick.
Saracens are going to have step up and anything can happen but that's a big score to fight back from. Leinster still have that rustiness in their game as shown by the kick-off.
Leinster 30-12 Saracens
A bit of argy bargy on the field as Saracens get frustrated once again. Maro Itoje is wrapped up in the tackle by Johnny Sexton and Scott Fardy and that will be a scrum to Leinster.
George Kruis gets a shove after the referee's whistle and the players come together for a quick tea party.
Converted try - Leinster 30-12 Saracens
James Lowe, con Fergus McFadden
Leinster keep width on the ball and when they come back inside, James Lowe smashes his way over the line as the home fans goes wild.
It's a long way back for Saracens from here.
Johnny Sexton is down receiving treatment, so Fergus McFadden adds the extras.
Leinster 23-12 Saracens
Leinster are at it again as we approach the hour mark. A score now would be significant...
'Saracens will get chances'
Leinster 23-12 Saracens
Denis Hickie
Former Ireland winger on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
I think Leinster do loose their shape after five or six phases of play and panic a little bit. There will be opportunities for Saracens. But you feel if they get through this game with more games together they will be stronger.
Leinster 23-12 Saracens
The move comes to an end in the 22nd phase as Jack McGrath pops the ball out to Johnny Sexton, who gets sandwiched by two white shirts, and the ball spills forward.
Leinster are moving through the gears in Dublin, and Dan Leavy is leading the way.
Leinster 23-12 Saracens
Dan Leavy is away again. The flanker finds another hole in the visitors' defence and sprints away down the middle.
The white shirts get back to haul him down and they've managed to slow this ball down.
Leinster are into the 19th phase of possession but there's no space at the moment as Mako Vunipola puts in a huge hit.
'Long way to go yet'
Leinster 23-12 Saracens
Denis Hickie
Former Ireland winger on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
There's everything to play for still. Saracens are still playing well enough to win this game and there is still a long way to go in this one.
Replacements
Leinster 23-12 Saracens
Cian Healy is off and Jack McGrath is on in the front row for Leinster.
Saracens have also changed their pack with Schalk Brits on at hooker in place of Jamie George.
Leinster 23-12 Saracens
Leinster are looking far more dangerous than Saracens.
Isa Naweca sees the space, steps inside Owen Farrell but the fly-half just manages to scrape the ball with his finger nail and it rolls out of Nacewa's grasp.
'Game has a different complexion'
Leinster 23-12 Saracens
Ian Robertson
BBC rugby correspondent on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
That's a great try and he's the man who set the whole of the stadium of fire! A gap opened up and he sprinted all the way through it unchallenged.
Saracens had nobody in the hole. All of a sudden this game has a different complexion. Who gives the half-time team talk for Leinster? Whoever it is, it has worked!
Converted try - Leinster 23-12 Saracens
Dan Leavy, con Johnny Sexton
Dan Leavy is acting scrum-half, he pops the ball to the first runner, gets the ball back and explodes through on the inside.
Schalk Burger and Jackson Wray get confused in defence, and it's a brilliant Leinster try.
Johnny Sexton adds the extras. What a start to the second half.
Leinster 16-12 Saracens
But Saracens keep that throw low and secure safe ball at the line-out, under huge pressure from the Leinster shirts.
Richard Wigglesworth gets his box-kick out and it's taken in by Fergus McFadden on the 10-metre line. Danger not clear yet.
'Sexton has settled'
Leinster 16-12 Saracens
Denis Hickie
Former Ireland winger on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Like a good boxer Johnny Sexton went to his corner took the towel, took the drink and settled down. He's shown good composure to kick that penalty.
Leinster 16-12 Saracens
Two early lapses of concentration for the visitors Saracens at the start of each half.
They dominated possession and territory in the first 40, 64% and 67% respectively, and they'll have to fight their way back in again.
But it's Leinster on the charge in their own half as Jordi Murphy makes some yards and in come the backs. Garry Ringrose puts boot to ball and that's an incredible piece of skill, or luck.
The ball just hits the corner flag and bounces the right side of the line for the Irish crowd.
Penalty - Leinster 16-12 Saracens
Johnny Sexton
Leinster have the breeze in the second half and Sexton nails a lovely penalty from just inside his own half.
That makes up for his loss of composure in the first period.
Leinster 13-12 Saracens
We start the second half where we ended the first. Leinster draw the penalty as Mako Vunipola and Nick Isiekwe catch Cian Healy slightly high in the tackle.
Johnny Sexton with an early chance in front of goal.
Kick-off
Leinster 13-12 Saracens
This is real knockout rugby. A one point game in Dublin as Johnny Sexton gets the second half under way.
40 minutes for either Leinster or Saracens to claim the final semi-final place in this season's Champions Cup.
'Sexton needs to calm down'
HT: Leinster 13-12 Saracens
Denis Hickie
Former Ireland winger on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Going in at half-time Leinster will know they have been far from perfect and not at the level they need to be to win this game. Saracens will be fairly happy overall.
Stuart Lancaster has to have a word with Johnny Sexton to calm him down. Sexton needs to take a deep breath and control this game. Leinster need to retain the ball more and I think Saracens will be happy. They are fluent, cohesive and their defence has been good.
Half-time
Leinster 13-12 Saracens
Saracens draw another penalty and Owen Farrell goes to the corner again. But it's stolen by Leinster!
The ball bumbles around, hits a few hands and Jerome Garces blows his whistle.
