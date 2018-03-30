European rugby: Newcastle v Brive after Scarlets beat La Rochelle
- Scarlets beat La Rochelle to reach Champions Cup semi-finals
- Challenge Cup: Newcastle v Brive (20:00 BST) - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Newcastle
By Louise Gwilliam
That's it from me for today, but you can listen to live radio commentary of Newcastle against Brive in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals on 5 live sports extra.
FT: Scarlets 29-17 La Rochelle
It was a Good Friday indeed.
Scarlets are the first team through to the Champions Cup semi-finals, and they'll face the winner of Leinster against Saracens, who play in Dublin on Saturday.
Here are the details of the other Champions Cup quarter-finals this weekend:
Saturday: Munster v Toulon 17:30 BST
Sunday: Clermont v Racing 13:00 BST and Leinster v Saracens 15:30 BST.
'We dare to dream'
FT: Scarlets 29-17 La Rochelle
Scarlets captain Ken Owens speaking on BT Sport:
"I'm proud of the boys. We weren't at our best today but we did what we needed to do. It's been a long 11 years to be back up here. I'm so proud of the boys and the effort they put in to get us in this position and we dare to dream. It means everything to me."
Full-time
Scarlets 29-17 La Rochelle
But Scarlets have won. They're into the Champions Cup semi-finals.
Converted try - Scarlets 29-17 La Rochelle
Charles Bouldoire, Benjamin Noble
Hmmm, not the icing on the cake Scarlets were going for.
Scarlets win a final line-out, the ball pops out the back of the maul and replacement scrum-half Aled Davies mops up.
Scarlets want another before the clock turns red and still Ken Owens powers forward. But it's stolen by Kevin Gourdon and Charles Bouldoire dots down on the counter.
Scarlets 29-10 La Rochelle
Hymns and Arias rings around the Parc y Scarlets.
The crowd have been forced to hold their breath for much of this second half but their team are heading for a first European Cup semi-final since 2007. And they've only got 14 men on the field.
'It's superb work'
Scarlets 29-10 La Rochelle
Richie Rees
Former Wales international on 5 live sports extra
It's the first time we've really seen the Scarlets accurate with ball in hand. It's superb work. Lovely hands by Rhys Patchell and lovely support work.
Converted try - Scarlets 29-10 La Rochelle
Scott Williams, con Leigh Halfpenny
WHAT A TRY. Scarlets are heading for the Champions Cup semi-finals!
The Welsh side run it through the hands, Aaron Shingler pops a pass to James Davies on the wing, who steps a couple of La Rochelle defenders before finding centre Williams on the inside.
And Leigh Halfpenny puts Scarlets a further two points ahead. Game, set and match.
Missed penalty - Scarlets 22-10 La Rochelle
Leigh Halfpenny
A first miss of the day from the Welsh full-back.
But Scarlets lead by 12 points with just over five minutes to play in Llanelli.
Scarlets 22-10 La Rochelle
The French lock doesn't learn from his mistake and gives away a second penalty in quick succession.
Just a talking to from referee Luke Pearce, but Leigh Halfpenny is ready and waiting with his kicking tee.
'They can't find a way through'
Scarlets 22-10 La Rochelle
Richie Rees
Former Wales international on 5 live sports extra
This has been a hell of a defensive effort from Scarlets. La Rochelle are so narrow. They can't find a way through.
Scarlets 22-10 La Rochelle
But Scarlets steal the line-out!
We're into the final 10 minutes and the Welsh outfit are finally out of their own half as they win penalty. Romain Sazy kills the maul and Scarlets will walk very, very slowly to this next line-out.
Sin-bin - Scarlets 22-10 La Rochelle
Will Boyde
Scarlets prop Rob Evans makes way for Dylan Evans as Scarlets face yet another La Rochelle line-out.
And this time referee Luke Pearce has had enough. A great hit by Ken Owens but Will Boyde is clearly off his feet and he's off for 10 minutes. That's basically the rest of the match.
Scarlets 22-10 La Rochelle
It's safely caught by La Rochelle at the line-out but Scarlets have yet another turnover.
Lewis Rawlins, who hasn't been on the field very long, gets his hands on the ball in the maul and forces the turnover. Scarlets are living dangerously here.
Scarlets 22-10 La Rochelle
Scarlets lock Tadgh Beirne escapes the sin bin once again. He comes through the middle and over the top, but argues his case alongside captain Ken Owens and he'll survive.
He remains on the field as La Rochelle go back to the line-out.
Scarlets 22-10 La Rochelle
But Scarlets are immediately under the cosh as Tawera Kerr-Barlow sets Benjamin Nobles away through the middle. Replacement scrum-half Kerr-Barlow is looking lively.
Ken Owens gets back to make the cover tackle and save his side on the line, but Scarlets are dominated at the scrum and La Rochelle have another opportunity here.
They kick to the corner...
'La Rochelle have to come out and play now'
Scarlets 22-10 La Rochelle
Richie Rees
Former Wales international on 5 live sports extra
It's brilliant play from the Scarlets. You've got to give the forwards credit for the driving line-out initially, then a lovely ball out wide.
La Rochelle have to come out and play now - as long as the Scarlets keep coming with line speed, they'll force turnovers and look to strike.
Converted try - Scarlets 22-10 La Rochelle
Rhys Patchell, con Leigh Halfpenny
The try is made by a great carry from Wales international Hadleigh Parkes. The centre pirouettes beautifully down the middle, before Dan Jones fires a pass out to Rhys Patchell who makes his way over the whitewash with Leigh Halfpenny outside him.
Halfpenny adds the extras with a lovely touchline conversion. Scarlets are in the driving seat now.
'There's loads of space'
Scarlets 15-10 La Rochelle
Richie Rees
Former Wales international on 5 live sports extra
Scarlets have to put boot to ball - that La Rochelle back three has changed about and there's loads of space there.
Scarlets 15-10 La Rochelle
Scarlets with a line-out on the half-way line, it's collected cleanly by Aaron Shingler but Romain Sazy is penalised for collapsing the maul. Number 10 for the match.
That's an easy out for the hosts, as Dan Jones launches his kick way down field.
Replacements
Scarlets 15-10 La Rochelle
Replacements happening all over the field as we approach the hour mark in Llanelli.
Tawera Kerr-Barlow is on for Alexis Bales at scrum-half and Gregory Lamboley and Hikairo Forbes also come on for La Rochelle.
Meanwhile for the Scarlets, David Bulbring goes off for Lewis Rawlins and Samson Lee is replaced by Werner Kruger.
Scarlets 15-10 La Rochelle
Scarlets have to be squeaky clean here and it's a huge defensive effort from the red shirts as La Rochelle move into the sixth attacking phase.
And they've done it. A HUGE roar from the crowd as the welsh survive the French onslaught and earn a penalty. John Barclay gets two hands over the ball and wins the turnover.
Gareth Davies takes a quick tap and he's off, streaking away from danger as the crowd break into song. The scrum-half looks a little isolated but manages to hold off the poachers, perhaps illegally.
Replacement
Scarlets 15-10 La Rochelle
Uini Antonio is not a happy man. The prop walks reluctantly from the field and on comes Mohamed Boughanmi.
La Rochelle win the line-out and get another maul going, but Scarlets could be in trouble here. That's a second penalty against Tadgh Beirne, who collapses it.
Ken Owens goes over for a word with Luke Pearce, and manages to keep his player on the field. Great advocacy from the captain.
Here comes a third line-out for La Rochelle.
Scarlets 15-10 La Rochelle
Scarlets are penalised for offside, and La Rochelle aren't sure what to do here. The entire team gathers in the centre of the pitch to have a chat, but referee Luke Pearce is demanding an answer. We're going to the line-out.
Scarlets 15-10 La Rochelle
It's the yellow flags flying high at the moment as La Rochelle collect a line-out in their own 22 and they eventually get a driving maul working.
Pierre Bourgarit branches off and scrambles towards the try-line. La Rochelle are within three metres here...
Scarlets 15-10 La Rochelle
La Rochelle, who haven't been dominant at the scrum this afternoon, put in a solid effort and the ball is flung out to the left wing but the red shirts are across to cover.
But in the next phase Arthur Retiere is away, he runs into Rhys Patchell, who doesn't make enough effort to roll away and there's a penalty coming.
La Rochelle are beginning to tick here.
Penalty - Scarlets 15-10 La Rochelle
Leigh Halfpenny
Leigh Halfpenny knocks over another three points but Scarlets lose wing Stef Evans who is off for an HIA. He seemed to have caught centre Arthur Retiere and it doesn't look like he'll be back on.
Halfpenny will move to the wing with Dan Jones on at full-back.
Scarlets 12-10 La Rochelle
Scarlets make a half break through replacement Josh Macleod but the offload is picked off by a La Rochelle shirt and it's all a bit frantic out there.
Scarlets get the ball back, the forwards get their legs pumping and make headway down the middle but there goes the referee's whistle and Leigh Halfpenny will have a shot from 30 metres out. Another silly penalty conceded by Dany Priso for not releasing Gareth Davies.
Scarlets 12-10 La Rochelle
James Davies, who began the game at flanker and has ended up on the wing, makes an early mistake for Scarlets with a knock-on.
He's not a winger by trade, but that's an untidy line-out from La Rochelle and the hosts win back possession. Ken Owens picking off the overthrow.
Kick-off
Scarlets 12-10 La Rochelle
We're under way in the second half at Parc y Scarlets. The welsh side looked a little disjointed in the first half, but they're 40 minutes away from the Champions Cup semi-finals.
'Scarlets need to make them play'
HT: Scarlets 12-10 La Rochelle
Richie Rees
Former Wales international on 5 live sports extra
We are going to see Scarlets in the semi-finals. They just have to be careful in the opening 20 minutes, put boot to ball and force La Rochelle to play out of their own 22.
Half-time stats
HT: Scarlets 12-10 La Rochelle
La Rochelle conceded seven penalties in that first half, and they've kicked from hand far more than anyone would have predicted.
Which side will adapt better in the second period?
Scarlets-La Rochelle
Possession: 40%-60%
Territory: 37%-63%
Penalties conceded: 3-7
Metres made: 148-197
Kicks from hand: 21-19
Clean breaks: 0-3
Turnovers conceded: 4-5
'Scarlets have to be more clinical'
HT: Scarlets 12-10 La Rochelle
Richie Rees
Former Wales international on 5 live sports extra
It's been a tight opening 40 minutes. Scarlets just have to be more clinical - they're looking to overplay at times. They have to put boot to ball more often. There's plenty more to come.
'Cagey first half'
HT: Scarlets 12-10 La Rochelle
Gareth Lewis
BBC Radio 5 live commentator at Parc y Scarlets
At half time the febrile atmosphere has become more circumspect as the crowd realise La Rochelle will need softening up. A very cagey first half.
Half-time
Scarlets 12-10 La Rochelle
Well, not the try-fest most were predicting. This one's more like a game of chess.
La Rochelle have been intent on slowing play down wherever they can, and the referee has been intent on blowing his whistle.
Just the one try in the first 40 from Romain Sazy, who's been up against the boot of Leigh Halfpenny.
Penalty - Scarlets 12-10 La Rochelle
Alexi Bales
Alexi Bales knocks over three points with the clock on red and the gap is just two at the break.
Scarlets 12-7 La Rochelle
Alexi Bales steams away down the middle and he find the gap between Rhys Patchell and Hadleigh Parkes, before Patchell gets back to intercept the offload.
Chaos in the final few minutes.
Scarlets 12-7 La Rochelle
Rhys Patchell fires a loose pass to James Davies, who gathers well but Scarlets are playing on the back foot and are too eager in that ruck.
This time the referee rules in favour of La Rochelle, who walk, if you can even call it that, to the line-out on their 22-metre line. They are in no hurry here.
Scarlets 12-7 La Rochelle
La Rochelle are in a threatening position here. They bed down for the scrum and they'll look to go down the open side with their back division menacingly lined up.
But they won't get the chance. Uini Antonio is penalised for losing his footing.
The penalty count is killing the French side this evening.
Scarlets 12-7 La Rochelle
Oh! A penalty goes La Rochelle's way.
This French pack look out on their feet but they've come away with the ball in their own half after a good 20-metre dash from hooker Pierre Bourgari.
A moment of relief for the tiring side, who do still look dangerous in open space.