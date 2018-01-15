Listen: European rugby union
Play audio Enisei-STM v Newcastle from BBC Newcastle
Play audio Glasgow Warriors v Exeter Chiefs from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio Saracens v Northampton from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Play audio Saracens v Northampton Saints from BBC Radio London
Play audio Saracens v Northampton Saints from BBC Radio Northampton
Play audio Benetton Rugby v Bath Rugby from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Scarlets v Toulon from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
