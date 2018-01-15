Exeter v Glasgow

Listen: European rugby union

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Enisei-STM v Newcastle Falcons - BBC Newcastle
  2. Glasgow Warriors v Exeter Chiefs - BBC Radio Devon
  3. Saracens v Northampton Saints - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Northamptonshire
  4. Benetton Rugby v Bath Rugby - BBC Radio Bristol
  5. Scarlets v Toulon - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra