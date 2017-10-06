Friday's Pro14 action
Related Video and Audio
Play video Pro14 Rugby: Cheetahs v Glasgow, English Commentary from BBC Sport
Play video Pro14 Live Rugby - Cheetahs v Glasgow from BBC ALBA
Play audio Sportsound from BBC Radio Scotland
Play video Blues v Dragons from BBC Two Wales
Play video Ulster v Connacht from BBC Two Northern Ireland
RTL
Summary
- Cardiff Blues v Dragons - BBC Two Wales
- Cheetahs v Glasgow - BBC Alba and Radio Scotland
- Ulster v Connacht - BBC Two Northern Ireland
- Kick-off: 19:35 BST