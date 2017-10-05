Saturday's rugby union

Summary

  1. Bath v Worcester - BBC Hereford & Worcester
  2. Exeter Chiefs v Newcastle Falcons - BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Devon and BBC Newcastle
  3. Gloucester v Northampton - BBC Radio Gloucestershire and BBC Radio Northampton
  4. London Irish v Leicester - BBC Radio Leicester
  5. Ealing Trailfinders v Jersey Reds - BBC Radio Jersey
  6. Kick-offs: 15:00 BST