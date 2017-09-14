Friday's rugby union action
Summary
- Choose your match coverage
- Northampton Saints v Bath (19:45 BST) - BBC Radio Bristol & BBC Radio Northampton
- Worcester Warriors v Exeter Chiefs (19:45 BST) - BBC Radio Devon
- Jersey Reds v Cornish Pirates (19:45 BST) - BBC Radio Jersey