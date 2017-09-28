Saturday's rugby union

  1. Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs - BBC Radio Leicester & BBC Radio Devon
  2. Northampton Saints v Harlequins - BBC Radio Northampton
  3. Jersey Reds v Bedford Blues - BBC Radio Jersey
  4. Kick-offs: 15:00 BST