Listen: Easter Monday's rugby league

  1. Super League: Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves (13:30 BST) - BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Radio Merseyside
  2. Super League: Hull FC v Wakefield (15:00 BST) - BBC Radio Humberside
  3. Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils (15:00 BST) - BBC Radio Manchester
  4. Super League: Wigan v Hull KR (15:00 BST) - BBC Radio Humberside
  5. Super League: Widnes Vikings v St Helens (15:05 BST) - Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Radio Merseyside
  6. Championship: Barrow Raiders v Swinton (15:00 BST) - BBC Radio Cumbria

Catalans Dragons 27-6 Huddersfield Giants

David Mead

Catalans beat Huddersfield to record their second win of the season and ease the pressure on coach Steve McNamara.

Hull FC 27-26 Wakefield Trinity

Marc Sneyd watches a kick go through the sticks

Marc Sneyd's late drop-goal gives Hull FC a dramatic Super League victory over Wakefield at the KCOM Stadium.

Wigan Warriors 44-6 Hull KR

Liam Marshall makes a run for Wigan Warriors

Liam Marshall scores four tries as Wigan Warriors thrash lowly Super League side Hull KR at the DW Stadium.

Widnes Vikings 6-28 St Helens

Mark Percival celebrates a try for St Helens

Phil Cartwright

BBC Sport

St Helens maintain their four-point lead at the top of Super League with victory at neighbours Widnes Vikings.

Leeds Rhinos 20-0 Salford Red Devils

Ash Handley in action for Leeds Rhinos

Ash Handley continues his prolific try-scoring form as Leeds Rhinos beat Salford for their first win in three matches.

Castleford Tigers 6-18 Warrington Wolves

Castleford's Jake Trueman is tackled by Warrington's Toby King

Castleford Tigers lose their first home game of 2018 as Warrington edge to victory in swampy conditions at the Jungle.

