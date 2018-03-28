Listen: Easter Monday's rugby league
- Super League: Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves (13:30 BST) - BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Radio Merseyside
- Super League: Hull FC v Wakefield (15:00 BST) - BBC Radio Humberside
- Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils (15:00 BST) - BBC Radio Manchester
- Super League: Wigan v Hull KR (15:00 BST) - BBC Radio Humberside
- Super League: Widnes Vikings v St Helens (15:05 BST) - Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Radio Merseyside
- Championship: Barrow Raiders v Swinton (15:00 BST) - BBC Radio Cumbria
All times stated are UK
Catalans Dragons 27-6 Huddersfield Giants
Catalans beat Huddersfield to record their second win of the season and ease the pressure on coach Steve McNamara.Read more
Hull FC 27-26 Wakefield Trinity
Marc Sneyd's late drop-goal gives Hull FC a dramatic Super League victory over Wakefield at the KCOM Stadium.Read more
Wigan Warriors 44-6 Hull KR
Liam Marshall scores four tries as Wigan Warriors thrash lowly Super League side Hull KR at the DW Stadium.Read more
Widnes Vikings 6-28 St Helens
Phil Cartwright
BBC Sport
St Helens maintain their four-point lead at the top of Super League with victory at neighbours Widnes Vikings.Read more
Leeds Rhinos 20-0 Salford Red Devils
Ash Handley continues his prolific try-scoring form as Leeds Rhinos beat Salford for their first win in three matches.Read more
Castleford Tigers 6-18 Warrington Wolves
Castleford Tigers lose their first home game of 2018 as Warrington edge to victory in swampy conditions at the Jungle.Read more