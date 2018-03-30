Relive Good Friday's Super League action as Saints beat Wigan

SWPIX.COM

As Ice Cube once opined, 'today was a good day'. He obviously wasn't a Wigan or Hull KR fan then.

Not just any good day, it was a Good Friday and it lived up to the billing, a selection of rugby league games as tasty as any basket of high-quality chocolate eggs.

There was Salford's victory against Catalans, a 44-point draw between Leeds and Huddersfield and a Warrington success against Widnes in their own particular parochial rivalry.

The city of Hull came together in a nerve-shredding masterpiece edged by FC from the west of the city, before St Helens and Wigan capped off the day with a pulsating Super League encounter.

You know what's even better (for us not involved that is), we get to do it all again on Monday. Happy days. Happy Easter. Enjoy.