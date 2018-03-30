Relive Good Friday's Super League action as Saints beat Wigan
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Leaders St Helens beat Wigan 21-18 in thriller
- Hull FC beat Hull KR 30-22 in first Super League Hull derby since 2016
- Hull FC had Bureta Faraimo sent off early on for high shot on Chris Atkin
- Josh Charnley scores twice on his return from rugby union as Warrington beat Widnes
- Huddersfield drew thriller 22-22 with Leeds
- Salford ease to 32-16 win over Catalans Dragons
Live Reporting
By Matt Newsum and Steve Marshall
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Today was a good day
#bbcrl
As Ice Cube once opined, 'today was a good day'. He obviously wasn't a Wigan or Hull KR fan then.
Not just any good day, it was a Good Friday and it lived up to the billing, a selection of rugby league games as tasty as any basket of high-quality chocolate eggs.
There was Salford's victory against Catalans, a 44-point draw between Leeds and Huddersfield and a Warrington success against Widnes in their own particular parochial rivalry.
The city of Hull came together in a nerve-shredding masterpiece edged by FC from the west of the city, before St Helens and Wigan capped off the day with a pulsating Super League encounter.
You know what's even better (for us not involved that is), we get to do it all again on Monday. Happy days. Happy Easter. Enjoy.
Super League recap
#bbcrl
Here are the stories from today's Super League games.
Post-match reaction
FT: St Helens 21-18 Wigan
Wigan half-back George Williams told BBC Radio 5 live:
"It was a great game to play in even though I was on the losing side.
"It is never nice losing a Good Friday derby. I thought we dominated the first 20 minutes but we gave away too many penalties.
"I thought we have pinched it in the second half but it was not to be."
Post-match reaction
FT: St Helens 21-18 Wigan
St Helens half-back Danny Richardson told BBC Radio 5 live:
"Landing that conversion and drop-goal at the end is what I get paid to do and what I train for.
"There is nothing better than playing in front of these fans and getting a win like that.
"It was an amazing atmosphere, it was my first derby and I am loving every minute, especially after winning."
Post-match reaction
FT: St Helens 21-18 Wigan
St Helens winger Regan Grace told BBC Radio 5 live:
"My try came off the back of everyone playing a part and I was in the right place at the right time.
"It was a typical Good Friday derby - everyone was giving everything and everyone wanted to win.
"I've never been involved in a game like the Good Friday derby. To make a bit of history with that try is amazing."
Full time
St Helens 21-18 Wigan
St Helens come out on top in a thriller of a derby against Wigan that swung back and forth throughout, only for the home side to grab the spoils late on.
It wasn't as frantically incident-packed as the Hull tussle but it was full-on tension from start to finish, a contest of two tough-as-teak teams.
St Helens showed glimpses of their class, as did Wigan, but the whole game was built around spirit and grit.
Saints deserve the win but Wigan deserve immense credit.
TRY - St Helens 21-18 Wigan
Joel Tomkins
Joel Tomkins gives Wigan a glimmer of hope, but George Williams misses the kick.
That will be it.
DROP-GOAL - St Helens 21-14 Wigan
Danny Richardson
Now it's not. Danny Richardson sinks the drop-goal to a cresendo of noise around the Totally Wicked Stadium.
It has been pulsating, it has been grinding and nerve-shredding but now St Helens have done the job.
This will be a massive derby win, with about 90 seconds to go.
TRY - St Helens 20-14 Wigan
Regan Grace, con Danny Richardson
WOW. Drama and excitement as St Helens regain the lead in an amazing turn of events.
Saints spliced Wigan open at the back as Ben Barba and Ryan Morgan ripped down the right side and when the ball was shifted left, a stunning, looping pass by Jonny Lomax found Regan Grace who touched down in the corner.
Danny Richardson wallops over the conversion. Saints have the lead but it is soooooo precarious.
St Helens 14-14 Wigan
There might be some jangling nerves as we edge into the last five minutes, where drop goals become priceless.
Danny Richardson will fancy one. George Williams too. Sam Powell has a pop... MISSED!
PENALTY - St Helens 14-14 Wigan
Danny Richardson
Sean O'Loughlin hung on too long in a tackle on Morgan Knowles, and it's an easy two from Danny Richardson to level from the tee.
Eight to go.
St Helens 12-14 Wigan
St Helens have lost their earlier composure, flinging the ball about but without the quality they had in the first period.
Wigan have come thundering back, buoyed by the score. They can keep Saints at arms length.
What they can't afford to do is give away penalties, give Saints a chance to strike. They do have threats in waiting.
TRY - St Helens 12-14 Wigan
Willie Isa, con George Williams
Willie Isa might have scored the most important try of his career, crashing in to put Wigan level, and George Williams conversion scrapes through.
Shaun Wane punches the air. It's swung the way of Wigan. Saints have to come out and play now.
TRY REVIEW
St Helens 12-8 Wigan
Wigan go for broke on the last and then the ball goes loose.
Oliver Gildart has a go out wide. Held-up. Then Willie Isa swoops on a ball and slides over. Is it good?
Full time: Huddersfield 22-22 Leeds
It finishes all square at Huddersfield where Ash Handley's late converted try earned Leeds a point.
Both sides missed drop-goal attempt in those dying seconds.
St Helens 12-8 Wigan
It's poised on a knife-edge this game.
Wigan are without Morgan Escare for the rest of the game after he failed a concussion test.
Meanwhile, Saints looked threatening a moment ago but failed to execute the play. Ben Barba flinging the pass slightly behind Regan Grace. He is human after all.
Full time: Warrington 32-18 Widnes
A memorable return to rugby league for Josh Charnley, who scored two tries on his Warrington debut after moving from Sale to help give his new side victory over Widnes.
TRY Huddersfield 22-22 Leeds Rhinos
Ash Handley, con Kallum Watkins
Drama in Huddersfield where we're all square with time running out.
Danny Brough had kicked a penalty to extend the Giants' lead but Ash Handley crosses for his second try and Kallum Watkins adds the extras.
St Helens 12-8 Wigan
Wigan made a hash of their last kick, ending up offside after a very shallow skyscraping bomb came down.
Saints in response go rushing forward. Beautifully threaded kick is tapped dead by the scrambling Liam Farrell. Actually, Robert Hicks has awarded Wigan a penalty instead.
TRY Warrington 32-18 Widnes
Rhys Hanbury, con Tom Gilmore
Widnes aren't done yet as Sam Wilde puts Rhys Hanbury in and Tom Gilmore converts.
Warrington are still in charge though with time running out.
St Helens 12-8 Wigan
Wigan are tightening the screw on St Helens, Josh Woods chipping through and Tom Davies agonisingly short of reaching the bobbling ball.
St Helens come roaring forward on the back of that let-off. Some fine ebb and flow.
TRY Warrington 32-12 Widnes
Ben Westwood, con Bryson Goodwin
Warrington are well on course for their fifth win of the season now as Ben Westwood powers over from close range.
The conversion from Bryson Goodwin makes it a 20-point lead for the Wolves.
St Helens 12-8 Wigan
Regan Grace tries to turn the game on its head with a devastating run from deep but Wigan do just enough to scramble and shut him down
Wigan then pin Ben Barba in-goal on the corresponding set to force a drop-out.
TRY Warrington 26-12 Widnes
Josh Charnley
It's a Warrington debut double for Josh Charnley, who extends the hosts' lead following Kevin Brown's offload.
Bryson Goodwin sees his conversion attempt hit the post.
TRY Huddersfield 20-16 Leeds
Adam O'Brien, con Danny Brough
The West Yorkshire derby has just swung back Huddersfield's way as Adam O'Brien sells a dummy and spins over.
Danny Brough adds the extras.
TRY - St Helens 12-8 Wigan
Joel Tomkins, con Morgan Escare
Wigan fans hoped a Tomkins would light up this match for their team but they were probably thinking the absent Sam rather than back-row brother Joel.
However, on the back of a penalty a sliding move right was turned into a sensational try by a beautiful inside ball from George Williams and Joel Tomkins crashed in to reduce arrears.
Pivotal score early in the second-half.
St Helens 12-2 Wigan
Some lesser spotted sunshine at the Totally Wicked Stadium. Shadows on the pitch and everything.
Whether Ben Barba will have Wigan chasing them, or George Williams light up the second half, only time will tell.
Aggressive start by Wigan. Unsurprisingly they're game in the second half but they are pinged for offside for being a little too game.
Kick-off
St Helens 12-2 Wigan
Wigan get us under way for the second-half.
It doesn't need to be said that it's a big 40 to come, but I've said it anyway.
TRY Warrington 22-12 Widnes
Sitaleki Akauola, con Bryson Goodwin
Warrington go straight up the other end to extend their lead as Toby King's kick ricochets into the path of Sitaleki Akauola, who goes over for his first Wolves try.
Bryson Goodwin converts and the home side lead by 10 points.
Warrington 16-12 Widnes
Almost a hat-trick for Ed Chamberlain but the Widnes winger is held up as he tries to go over from dummy-half.
This one's not over yet.
TRY Huddersfield 14-16 Leeds
Ash Handley, con Kallum Watkins
This is quite a start to the second half for Leeds at Huddersfield.
Ash Handley brings the scores level as he takes Richie Myler's pass and dummies his way to the line.
Kallum Watkins converts and Leeds hit the front.
TRY Huddersfield 14-10 Leeds
Ryan Hall
Game on at the John Smith's Stadium as Ryan Hall goes over in the corner for Leeds.
Kallum Watkins misses the conversion but the Rhinos are now only an unconverted try behind.
Half-time
St Helens 12-2 Wigan
St Helens find themselves with a 10-point lead against rivals Wigan, pulling clear slightly at the end of the first-half to head to the sheds with the lead.
The game turned on a moment of quality, what had been an armwrestle before became Saints advantage when Jon Wilkin and Luke Thompson combined to put Ben Barba into space and he did the rest.
With that lead, Saints began to settle and a second try from Zeb Taia nudged them further in front.
What is for sure is that Wigan will come out of the blocks second half, once Shaun Wane has got into them...
TRY Warrington 14-12 Widnes
Josh Charnley, con Bryson Goodwin
Welcome back to rugby league Josh Charnley!
He only returned from his spell in union with Sale earlier this month but the former Wigan winger has a try on his Warrington debut. Bryson Goodwin converts and the Wolves lead for the first time.
St Helens 12-2 Wigan
Two minutes to go and St Helens flexing their muscles. Not literally of course. They're just bossing Wigan at the moment.
Kick-off
Huddersfield 14-6 Leeds; Warrington 10-12 Widnes
We're back under way in the games at Huddersfield and Warrington.
TRY - St Helens 12-2 Wigan
Zeb Taia, con Danny Richardson
St Helens see a bit of daylight at the end of the first half thanks to a Zeb Taia try.
Taia rumbled across, hitting a perfectly timed short-ball from James Roby to hold off the Wigan defenders and score.
Roby's guile at the line was perfect. Drifting across field, before pulling off the perfect pass.
TRY REVIEW
St Helens 6-2 Wigan
St Helens set up the position and James Roby guides a short-ball into the hands of Zeb Taia.
Taia screams across... did he get it down?
St Helens 6-2 Wigan
Wigan indiscipline in midfield results in a St Helens penalty and Danny Richardson drills one to touch.
Saints have the territory now.
Wigan 6-2 St Helens
Somehow Wigan are containing St Helens at this stage, in spite of the prompting of Saints half-back Danny Richardson.
Richardson looks unruffled by the importance of this fixture. He's got the proverbial dinner jacket on.
Meanwhile, Ben Barba looks to be a bit sore in a 'tender' part of the body... let's leave it there.