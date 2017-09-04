Listen: Saturday's rugby league action

Summary

  1. Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants - BBC Radio Manchester - 13:30 BST
  2. Warrington Wolves v Leigh Centurions - BBC Radio Merseyside and BBC Radio Manchester - 15:00 BST
  3. Hull KR v Widnes Vikings - BBC Radio Merseyside - 15:15 BST