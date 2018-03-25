Football League action as it happened

Dublin 0-17 Monaghan 2-12 RESULT Donegal 0-13 Mayo 0-13 RESULT Tyrone 1-17 Kerry 0-14 RESULT Donegal are relegated from Division One after a late Mayo equaliser
Division One
Dublin 0-17 Monaghan 2-12 RESULT
Donegal 0-13 Mayo 0-13 RESULT
Tyrone 1-17 Kerry 0-14 RESULT
Donegal are relegated from Division One after a late Mayo equaliser
Division Two
Meath 4-14 Down 1-14 RESULT
Cavan 0-17 Tipperary 2-10 RESULT
Cavan secure promotion with the final kick of the game as Down are on the brink of relegation
Division Three
Wexford 0-12 Armagh 1-08 RESULT
Longford 1-09 Fermanagh 1-10 RESULT
Sligo 3-11 Derry 2-12 RESULT
Fermanagh secure promotion but Derry relegated as Offaly win
Division Four
Limerick 0-12 Antrim 1-13 RESULT
Antrim's promotion hopes over despite win