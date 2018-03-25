Michael Murphy

Football League action as it happened

Allianz Football League - 15:00 BST unless stated

Division One

Dublin 0-17 Monaghan 2-12 RESULT

Donegal 0-13 Mayo 0-13 RESULT

Tyrone 1-17 Kerry 0-14 RESULT

Donegal are relegated from Division One after a late Mayo equaliser

Division Two

Meath 4-14 Down 1-14 RESULT

Cavan 0-17 Tipperary 2-10 RESULT

Cavan secure promotion with the final kick of the game as Down are on the brink of relegation

Division Three

Wexford 0-12 Armagh 1-08 RESULT

Longford 1-09 Fermanagh 1-10 RESULT

Sligo 3-11 Derry 2-12 RESULT

Fermanagh secure promotion but Derry relegated as Offaly win

Division Four

Limerick 0-12 Antrim 1-13 RESULT

Antrim's promotion hopes over despite win

