Ulster Football Final build-up

Mickey Harte's side overcame Down in the 2003 Ulster Final after a replay on the way to winning Tyrone's first ever All-Ireland title.

The first game finished in a stalemate as the Red Hands fought back to rescue a draw in the Clones showdown.

In the replay Harte's men ran out comfortable winners with a 0-23 to 1-05 victory over the Mourne men.

Watch the 2003 Ulster Final & replay highlights