Ulster Football Final build-up
Play audio Cluiche Ceannais Chúige Uladh (Irish language) from BBC Radio Ulster
Summary
- Irish language coverage of the final available
- Tyrone are hoping to win back to back Ulster titles
- Down last won the Ulster final in 1994
Live Reporting
By John Haughey and Dan Duffy
All times stated are UK
Tyrone complete the double in 2003
Red Hands historic breakthrough
Mickey Harte's side overcame Down in the 2003 Ulster Final after a replay on the way to winning Tyrone's first ever All-Ireland title.
The first game finished in a stalemate as the Red Hands fought back to rescue a draw in the Clones showdown.
In the replay Harte's men ran out comfortable winners with a 0-23 to 1-05 victory over the Mourne men.
Watch the 2003 Ulster Final & replay highlights
Lively start to minor game
Derry 0-06 1-01 Cavan
Derry totally dominated the early stages of the minor decider as they moved 0-4 to 0-0 ahead.
A superb James Smith goal and a Cian Madden point got Cavan on terms but Derry have since regrouped with two more scores.
Captain fantastic
Down complete the Anglo Celt and Sam Maguire double in 1994
DJ Kane was the last Down captain to lift the Anglo Celt Cup 23 years ago.
Kane also captained the Mourne men to All Ireland victory over Meath at Croke Park, later that year.
Minor game under way
The minor game is under way at St Tiernach's Park in a repeat of the 2015 final as Derry face Cavan. BBC Radio Ulster pundits Enda McGinley and John Clarke are both tipping the Oak Leafers to triumph.
Coming up
Ulster Football Final day
I'll bet those of you in far-flung places tuning in here will be getting a whiff of Clones burgers in your nostrils on this Ulster Football Final day.
What an intriguing game we have in store as Tyrone, after their demolition of Donegal, take on a Down side that were rank outsiders at the outset in Ulster.
Before the main course at 14:00 BST, your starter is the Ulster Minor Final between Cavan and Derry which throws in at noon.
Radio Ulster Medium Wave coverage of finals day starts at 11:45 and will have live coverage of the minor final in addition to all the build-up and action from the senior game.
Mark Sidebottom is pressing his latest shiny suit as I type as he prepares to front BBC Sport NI's live TV coverage of the final which starts at 13:45.
A new element to our online Ulster Final coverage this year will be our Irish language commentary which begins at 13:30 with Pol Mac Fheilimidh and Fearghal Mag Uiginn describing the action.
Stay with us on online, radio and television.