Can England win series v NZ for first time? Live text

My maths is pretty shoddy but I'm pretty sure England won that quarter 17-9. What a turnaround!
Half-time
New Zealand 26-30 England
Brilliant defence from Ama Agbeze. She gets her long arms up to block the New Zealand attack and the Silver Ferns are dispossessed.
Thirty seconds left on the clock...Chelsea Pitman and Jo Harten ping the ball backwards and forwards to gain more space in the circle and eventually Helen Housby nets.
The buzzer goes - England are ahead at half-time!
New Zealand 26-27 England
New Zealand make the first change, with Grace Rasmussen coming on for Gina Crampton in what appears to be a tactical swap.
With two minutes of the quarter remaining, England have a one-goal lead.
New Zealand 25-25 England
The advantage is now back with the hosts as Bailey Mes and Maria Tutaia but find the net.
Oh, no, wait. We're level again through Jo Harten.
New Zealand 22-24 England
Make that five in a row for England! This is much better from the visitors.
New Zealand 22-22 England
Stacey Francis and Serena Guthrie combine well in defence to put off Gina Crampton and New Zealand lose possession.
England attack but can't get the goal. The Silver Ferns move back down court...but they miss too! The Red Roses eventually make the goal, and get three in a row to level.
New Zealand 20-18 England
The potent New Zealand attack continue their fine form.
Goal attack Bailey Mes shows incredible poise to grab the ball on the backline and send it back to her team-mate Maria Tutaia, who lands another goal.
Kelly Jury and Katrina Grant try and hold up play at the other end, but England finally add to their score through Jo Harten. They've cut the deficit from five to two.
New Zealand 17-14 England
England defender Geva Mentor, former world player of the year, gives the players a firm team talk before they re-enter the court for the second quarter.
It may have worked - the Red Roses get the first turnover and score from it.
First quarter
New Zealand 17-13 England
First quarter done - and it's New Zealand who end in the ascendancy.
They score three consecutive goals in the last minute, and Jo Harten misses from distance with her final attempt.
England have got to try to scramble back into this by half-time, before the gap gets too hefty.
New Zealand 14-13 England
Three big passes down court and Jo Harten sinks another goal for 11-12.
New Zealand respond again, though. And then Helen Housby sends a shot around the rim of the net and out.
A great take by Bailey Mes at GA sees New Zealand turn it over and get the goal. They make three in a row!
New Zealand 9-11 England
The Silver Ferns are standing their ground in defence but England play it beautifully around the circle - bounce passes, looping balls over the top - they're using the space (or lack of) so well.
After an initial miss, Jo Harten recovers to sink another England goal. And after another patient build-up, the Red Roses take an 11-9 lead through Helen Housby.
New Zealand 6-6 England
Maria Tutaia - regarded as one of the best players in the world - looked completely out of sorts in the second Test on Sunday and shot at only 50%.
She gets off to a strong start here but her first miss leads to England pushing forward and Jo Harten sneaks the visitors ahead to take a 6-5 lead.
That is until Tutaia levels again. This is nip and tuck already.
New Zealand 3-2 England
The worst possible start for England - possession is turned over on their first centre and Maria Tutaia converts at the other end for New Zealand.
Helen Housby gets the Red Roses off the mark after Katrina Grant is penalised in the D.
New Zealand 0-0 England
The first quarter... is under way! Serena Guthrie, moved to centre for England for this final Test, starts us off.
National anthems in session
New Zealand v England
New Zealand v England
The teams are being introduced to the crowd in Hamilton.
England get a decent reception, but the home fans go wild as the Silver Ferns, decked out in black and silver, enter the court.
The biggest cheer is saved for Katrina Grant, captain and goal defence, who is making her 100th international appearance.
First centre pass is on its way!
New Zealand v England
Shooter Helen Housby posted this picture on Instagram a short while ago.
"Can you tell we play for England?," she wrote. "Excited for the third and final test tonight!"
Team news
New Zealand team: Maria Tutaia (GS), Bailey Mes (GA), Gina Crampton (WA) , Shannon Francois (C), Kayla Cullen (WD), Katrina Grant (GD), Kelly Jury (GK).
England team: Jo Harten (GS), Helen Housby (GA), Chelsea Pitman (WA), Serena Guthrie (C), Stacey Francis (WD), Ama Agbeze (GD), Geva Mentor (GK).
What's at stake?
New Zealand v England
England are on the hunt for an historic series win in New Zealand.
The Red Roses have never beaten the Silver Ferns in a Test series, and until this month, England had only beaten the world number two side four times in 88 meetings.
But they've pulled off two victories in two weeks. The first came in the Quad Series, and they leveled the Test series 1-1 on Sunday, winning 49-46 in Napier.
Up for grabs today is the Taini Jamison trophy, named in honour of the former Silver Ferns coach - their most successful in history with a 90% winning record.
Who's for a bit of netball on a Wednesday morning?
Live updates coming up from New Zealand v England in the deciding Test in Hamilton.