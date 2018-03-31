Listen: GB women v Mexico women

The IIHF World Championships are an annual sports event organised by the International Ice Hockey Federation. There's two divisions with a promotion and relegation system. GB Women are currently in Division Two and finished third in the group last year.
BBC Coverage
3 April
15:30 BST - GB v Mexico - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport Website and app
4 April
19:00 BST - Slovenia v GB - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport Website and app
6 April
15:30 BST - Netherlands v GB - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport Website and app
Get Inspired: How to get involved into Ice Hockey?
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Ice Hockey is a full-contact team sport with short bursts of training and exercise - if you think that sounds puck-er, then give it a go. If you're a beginner, skating on ice is easy to pick up, so don't let that put you off.
Find Ice Hockey clubs and rinks near you by visiting the English and Welsh, Scottish, or Irish Ice Hockey Association websites. In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Giants are an elite team, but they have a junior section too.
You can find out more about getting involved here.