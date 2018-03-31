Listen: GB women v Mexico women

Ice Hockey is a full-contact team sport with short bursts of training and exercise - if you think that sounds puck-er, then give it a go. If you're a beginner, skating on ice is easy to pick up, so don't let that put you off.

Find Ice Hockey clubs and rinks near you by visiting the English and Welsh , Scottish, or Irish Ice Hockey Association websites. In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Giants are an elite team, but they have a junior section too.

You can find out more about getting involved here.