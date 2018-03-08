Watch: The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

England’s hockey players face the perfect warm-up for the Commonwealth Games in the ultra-competitive Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

The prestigious annual tournament always features some of the world’s top teams and this year is no exception.

Tournament favourites Australia and Argentina are currently leading the way in the international rankings, while Malaysia, Ireland and India, who complete the field, are all in the world’s top 20.

England’s final game of the group stages is against hosts Malaysia on Friday, starting at 12:35 GMT, while the final placings will be decided in the medal matches on Saturday, with all three games shown live here on the BBC Sport website and on connected TV.

Match schedule

Saturday

10:00-12:00 GMT – Bronze-medal match (only shown if involving England)

12:30-14:25 GMT - Final (only shown if involving England)