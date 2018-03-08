Watch: England v Malaysia

England’s hockey players face the
perfect warm-up for the Commonwealth Games in the ultra-competitive Sultan
Azlan Shah Cup.
The prestigious annual tournament
always features some of the world’s top teams and this year is no exception.
Tournament favourites Australia
and Argentina are currently leading the way in the international rankings,
while Malaysia, Ireland and India, who complete the field, are all in the
world’s top 20.
England’s final game of the group
stages is against hosts Malaysia on Friday, starting at 12:35 GMT, while the
final placings will be decided in the medal matches on Saturday, with all three
games shown live here on the BBC Sport website and on connected TV.
Match schedule
Friday
12:35-14:35 GMT – England v
Malaysia
Saturday
10:00-12:00 GMT – Bronze-medal
match (only shown if involving England)
12:30-14:25 GMT - Final (only shown if involving England)
Get Inspired: Why hockey is the perfect workout
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Field
hockey is a sport that many have played in its most simple guise at school, but
relatively few take further.
However,
if you're looking for a team sport that requires dexterity, skill and massive
amounts of cardiovascular fitness, then it could be the sport for you.
Whether
you are new to the game or are interested in coming back to it after years
away, there are schemes for any level of participation, with Play Hockey a great first port of call for those interested.
There is also lots more information on our Get Inspired page.