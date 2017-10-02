Gymnastics World Championships - Women’s Individual All-Around Final
Related Video and Audio
Play video Gymnastics: World Championships from BBC Two
Summary
- GB's women's team features Olympic floor bronze medallist Amy Tinkler
- Four-time Commonwealth Games champion Claudia Fragapane also competes for GB
- Double Olympic champion Max Whitlock makes his return to international action as part of the British team.
- Rio high bar bronze medallist Nile Wilson & London 2012 bronze medal winner Dan Purvis also compete for GB