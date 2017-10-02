Great Britain's Max Whitlock

Gymnastics World Championships - Men’s Individual All-Around Final

Summary

  1. GB's women's team features Olympic floor bronze medallist Amy Tinkler
  2. Four-time Commonwealth Games champion Claudia Fragapane also competes for GB
  3. Double Olympic champion Max Whitlock makes his return to international action as part of the British team
  4. Rio high bar bronze medallist Nile Wilson & London 2012 bronze medal winner Dan Purvis also compete for GB